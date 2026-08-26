Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Pogacar in maglia roja, il secondo è a più di 3 minuti!

La quinta tappa della Vuelta di Spagna 2026 proponeva un tracciato molto semplice e tutto era apparecchiato per lo scontro tra i velocisti presenti in terra iberica. Lo sprint si è effettivamente materializzato sul traguardo di Roquetes. Terres de l’Ebre, il gruppo è giunto compatto e dunque non è cambiato nulla nelle posizioni di vertice.

Lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar si conferma saldamente al comando della graduatoria e indossa la maglia roja di lear con un vantaggio siderale nei confronti dell’intera concorrenza: 3’21” sul connazionale Primoz Roglic, 3’32” sullo spagnolo Enric Mas, 3’44” sullo statunitense Sepp Kuss, 3’45” sul britannico Oscar Onley. Di seguito la classifica generale della Vuelta di Spagna 2026.

CLASSIFICA VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la quinta tappa)

1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20 20″ 11:26:01

2 2 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:21

3 3 – Mas Enric Movistar Team 3:32

4 4 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:44

5 5 – Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 4″ 3:45

6 6 – Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:50

7 7 – Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 6″ 3:57

8 8 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 4:06

9 9 – Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 6″ ,,

10 10 – Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 4:11

11 11 – Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 4:34

12 12 – Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 4:44

13 13 – Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 5:27

14 14 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 5:30

15 15 – Berthet Clément Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6:02

16 16 – Brenner Marco Groupama – FDJ United 7:32

17 17 – Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 8:37

18 18 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8:44

19 19 – Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

20 20 – Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 9:17

21 21 – Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United 9:25

22 22 – Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9:26

23 23 – Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team 9:47

24 24 – Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team 9:51

25 25 – Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla 9:54

26 26 – Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 10:52

27 27 – Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 11:31

28 28 – Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 12:09

29 29 – Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 12:49

30 30 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 13:43

31 31 – Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma 14:20

32 32 – Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team 14:41

33 33 – Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 15:00

34 37 ▲3 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15:17

35 38 ▲3 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15:33

36 39 ▲3 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 16:30

37 44 ▲7 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 18:21

38 45 ▲7 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious 18:57

39 35 ▼4 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 19:05

40 46 ▲6 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious 19:10

41 36 ▼5 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team 19:13

42 47 ▲5 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 19:35

43 41 ▼2 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team 20:38

44 42 ▼2 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 21:19

45 43 ▼2 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2″ 23:18

46 51 ▲5 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team 23:19

47 53 ▲6 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 23:28

48 54 ▲6 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 23:30

49 55 ▲6 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 23:31

50 56 ▲6 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS 23:32

51 57 ▲6 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 23:36

52 61 ▲9 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 23:42

53 62 ▲9 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 23:43

54 63 ▲9 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 6″ 23:46

55 64 ▲9 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team 23:49

56 65 ▲9 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United 23:50

57 67 ▲10 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 23:52

58 68 ▲10 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 23:53

59 69 ▲10 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL ,,

60 70 ▲10 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 23:54

61 72 ▲11 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility 23:57

62 74 ▲12 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 24:00

63 75 ▲12 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 24:04

64 77 ▲13 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United 24:08

65 78 ▲13 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH 24:09

66 81 ▲15 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla 24:14

67 83 ▲16 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 24:17

68 84 ▲16 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 24:18

69 86 ▲17 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United 24:22

70 87 ▲17 Van Boven Luca Lotto Intermarché 24:25

71 40 ▼31 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 24:36

72 89 ▲17 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 24:38

73 90 ▲17 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,

74 91 ▲17 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 24:44

75 96 ▲21 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20″ 24:51

76 95 ▲19 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 8″ 24:56

77 93 ▲16 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL 24:57

78 94 ▲16 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team ,,

79 97 ▲18 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché 25:03

80 98 ▲18 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 25:05

81 88 ▲7 Vansevenant Mauriì Soudal Quick-Step 25:16

82 100 ▲18 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 25:19

83 102 ▲19 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,

84 104 ▲20 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 25:23

85 106 ▲21 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 25:28

86 60 ▼26 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 25:30

87 113 ▲26 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 2″ 25:49

88 34 ▼54 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS 25:50

89 119 ▲30 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 25:56

90 120 ▲30 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team 25:57

91 122 ▲31 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 26:04

92 123 ▲31 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,

93 92 ▼1 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis 26:06

94 110 ▲16 Gaffuri Mattia Team Picnic PostNL 26:08

95 126 ▲31 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team ,,

96 132 ▲36 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team 26:30

97 134 ▲37 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 26:32

98 118 ▲20 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek 26:39

99 149 ▲50 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 6″ 27:15

100 151 ▲51 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 27:22

101 153 ▲52 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek 27:24

102 52 ▼50 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 27:28

103 144 ▲41 Rouland Louis Cofidis 28:09

104 79 ▼25 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United 28:10

105 50 ▼55 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility 28:13

106 162 ▲56 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost 28:28

107 105 ▼2 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 29:26

108 82 ▼26 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 29:27

109 85 ▼24 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 29:32

110 111 ▲1 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 29:40

111 112 ▲1 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team 29:45

112 114 ▲2 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech 29:49

113 115 ▲2 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 29:52

114 167 ▲53 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 29:59

115 130 ▲15 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 30:25

116 137 ▲21 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché 30:43

117 48 ▼69 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 30:47

118 145 ▲27 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost 31:05

119 49 ▼70 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma 31:07

120 121 ▲1 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL 31:15

121 157 ▲36 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious 31:35

122 133 ▲11 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 31:43

123 163 ▲40 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché 32:02

124 59 ▼65 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 32:16

125 140 ▲15 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH 32:22

126 73 ▼53 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech 32:34

127 76 ▼51 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla 32:41

128 155 ▲27 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike 32:45

129 169 ▲40 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech 32:47

130 80 ▼50 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché 32:48

131 170 ▲39 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility 33:13

132 172 ▲40 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 33:21

133 107 ▼26 Van Tricht Floris NSN Cycling Team 34:05

134 108 ▼26 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech 34:06

135 109 ▼26 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 34:11

136 58 ▼78 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 34:22

137 117 ▼20 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG 34:29

138 71 ▼67 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 12″ 34:34

139 66 ▼73 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 34:37

140 176 ▲36 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 34:42

141 125 ▼16 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team 34:43

142 128 ▼14 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 34:49

143 129 ▼14 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma 34:55

144 135 ▼9 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team 35:14

145 147 ▲2 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH 35:45

146 152 ▲6 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United 35:59

147 99 ▼48 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 36:01

148 101 ▼47 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team 36:05

149 103 ▼46 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 36:06

150 156 ▲6 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 36:09

151 159 ▲8 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost 36:20

152 116 ▼36 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 36:39

153 164 ▲11 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech 36:49

154 127 ▼27 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek 36:50

155 124 ▼31 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 36:52

156 131 ▼25 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek 37:16

157 168 ▲11 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma 37:20

158 138 ▼20 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 37:23

159 139 ▼20 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 37:24

160 136 ▼24 Tarling Joshua Netcompany INEOS 37:26

161 141 ▼20 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 37:36

162 142 ▼20 Renard Alexis Cofidis 37:39

163 143 ▼20 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS 37:43

164 146 ▼18 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS 37:54

165 148 ▼17 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Premier Tech 38:04

166 154 ▼12 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla 38:14

167 181 ▲14 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma 38:27

168 161 ▼7 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 38:29

169 160 ▼9 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 38:34

170 165 ▼5 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla 39:06

171 166 ▼5 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 39:13

172 171 ▼1 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma 40:00

173 173 – Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 41:28

174 174 – Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team 42:11

175 177 ▲2 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL 42:59

176 178 ▲2 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team 43:10

177 175 ▼2 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 43:19

178 179 ▲1 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 43:31

179 180 ▲1 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla 45:39

180 182 ▲2 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech 54:04