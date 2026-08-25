Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: Pogacar padrone in maglia roja, vantaggio enorme su Roglic

Tadej Pogacar ha inscenato un numero di altissima classe nella quarta tappa della Vuelta di Spagna 2026, mostrando per l’ennesima volta il suo sconfinato talento e indirizzando in maniera sensibile il terzo Grande Giro della stagione. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha attaccato in solitaria quando mancavano addirittura cinquanta chilometri al traguardo di Andorra, mentre si stava scalando l’impegnativo Coll d’Ordino (9,9 km al 7% di pendenza media).

L’alfiere della UAE Emirates XRG ha fatto il vuoto con una progressione mirabolante ed è giunto all’arrivo con quasi tre minuti di vantaggi sui più immediati inseguitori. Il Campione del Mondo sta correndo da assoluto padrone e ha messo nel mirino la sempre prestigiosa accoppiata Tour de France-Vuelta di Spagna, avvicinandosi al completamento della Tripla Corona.

Tadej Pogacar può fare affidamento su un margine di 3’21” nei confronti del connazionale Primoz Roglic, ancora più attardati lo spagnolo Enric Mas (a 3’32”), lo statunitense Sepp Kuss (a 3’44”), il britannico Oscar Onley (a 3’45”), l’ecuadoriano Richard Carapaz (a 3’50”), l’austriaco Felix Gall (a 3’57”), il danese Mattias Skjelmose e il belga Jarno Widar (a 4’06”). Di seguito la classifica generale della Vuelta di Spagna 2026 al termine della quarta tappa.

CLASSIFICA VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo la quarta tappa)

1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20 7:38:59

2 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:21

3 Mas Enric Movistar Team 3:32

4 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:44

5 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 3:45

6 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 3:50

7 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 3:57

8 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 4:06

9 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché ,,

10 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 4:11

11 52 ▲41 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 4:34

12 15 ▲3 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 4:44

13 16 ▲3 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 5:27

14 27 ▲13 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 5:30

15 19 ▲4 Berthet Clément Tudor Pro Cycling Team 6:02

16 35 ▲19 Brenner Marco Groupama – FDJ United 7:32

17 79 ▲62 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 8:37

18 4 ▼14 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8:44

19 29 ▲10 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

20 53 ▲33 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 9:17

21 45 ▲24 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United 9:25

22 46 ▲24 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 9:26

23 129 ▲106 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team 9:47

24 80 ▲56 Rodríguez Cristián XDS Astana Team 9:51

25 82 ▲57 Pickering Finlay Team Jayco AlUla 9:54

26 116 ▲90 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 10:52

27 136 ▲109 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 11:31

28 62 ▲34 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 12:09

29 90 ▲61 Johannessen Tobias Halland EF Education – EasyPost 12:49

30 20 ▼10 Rodriguez Juan Felipe Uno-X Mobility 13:43

31 65 ▲34 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma 14:20

32 30 ▼2 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team 14:41

33 50 ▲17 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 15:00

34 55 ▲21 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS 15:04

35 60 ▲25 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 15:05

36 67 ▲31 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team 15:13

37 75 ▲38 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15:17

38 84 ▲46 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 15:33

39 97 ▲58 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 16:01

40 98 ▲58 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team ,,

41 120 ▲79 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16:38

42 146 ▲104 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 17:19

43 156 ▲113 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 18:08

44 49 ▲5 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 18:21

45 135 ▲90 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious 18:57

46 143 ▲97 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious 19:10

47 33 ▼14 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 19:35

48 108 ▲60 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 20:01

49 114 ▲65 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma 22:32

50 72 ▲22 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility 23:01

51 6 ▼45 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team 23:19

52 10 ▼42 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 23:28

53 11 ▼42 Aular Orluis Movistar Team ,,

54 5 ▼49 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 23:30

55 14 ▼41 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 23:31

56 17 ▼39 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS 23:32

57 22 ▼35 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 23:36

58 8 ▼50 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek ,,

59 26 ▼33 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 23:41

60 28 ▼32 Romeo Iván Movistar Team ,,

61 31 ▼30 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 23:42

62 32 ▼30 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 23:43

63 34 ▼29 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 6″ 23:46

64 36 ▼28 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team 23:49

65 37 ▼28 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United 23:50

66 23 ▼43 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 23:51

67 39 ▼28 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 23:52

68 40 ▼28 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 23:53

69 41 ▼28 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL ,,

70 42 ▼28 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 23:54

71 13 ▼58 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 6″ ,,

72 44 ▼28 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility 23:57

73 47 ▼26 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech 23:59

74 51 ▼23 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 24:00

75 54 ▼21 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 24:04

76 57 ▼19 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla 24:06

77 59 ▼18 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United 24:08

78 61 ▼17 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH 24:09

79 64 ▼15 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United 24:10

80 66 ▼14 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché 24:13

81 68 ▼13 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla 24:14

82 71 ▼11 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 24:15

83 73 ▼10 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 24:17

84 76 ▼8 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 24:18

85 78 ▼7 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 24:20

86 58 ▼28 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United 24:22

87 81 ▼6 Van Boven Luca Lotto Intermarché 24:25

88 83 ▼5 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 24:33

89 70 ▼19 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 24:38

90 85 ▼5 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,

91 88 ▼3 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 24:44

92 89 ▼3 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis 24:46

93 69 ▼24 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL 24:57

94 94 – Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team ,,

95 2 ▼93 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4″ 25:00

96 3 ▼93 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 10″ 25:01

97 99 ▲2 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché 25:03

98 102 ▲4 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 25:09

99 105 ▲6 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 25:15

100 12 ▼88 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 25:19

101 100 ▼1 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team ,,

102 106 ▲4 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team ,,

103 107 ▲4 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 25:20

104 18 ▼86 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 25:23

105 109 ▲4 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 25:26

106 104 ▼2 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 25:28

107 111 ▲4 Van Tricht Floris NSN Cycling Team 25:30

108 112 ▲4 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech 25:31

109 118 ▲9 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 25:36

110 121 ▲11 Gaffuri Mattia Team Picnic PostNL 25:39

111 122 ▲11 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 25:40

112 127 ▲15 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team 25:45

113 48 ▼65 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 2″ 25:49

114 131 ▲17 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech ,,

115 132 ▲17 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 25:52

116 180 ▲64 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 25:53

117 133 ▲16 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25:54

118 134 ▲16 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek 25:56

119 56 ▼63 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility ,,

120 123 ▲3 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team 25:57

121 128 ▲7 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL 26:03

122 137 ▲15 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 26:04

123 130 ▲7 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,

124 138 ▲14 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 26:06

125 139 ▲14 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team 26:08

126 140 ▲14 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team ,,

127 141 ▲14 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek 26:11

128 144 ▲16 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 26:14

129 147 ▲18 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma 26:20

130 124 ▼6 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 26:25

131 145 ▲14 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek 26:30

132 148 ▲16 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team ,,

133 149 ▲16 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 26:31

134 86 ▼48 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 26:32

135 151 ▲16 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team 26:39

136 91 ▼45 Tarling Joshua Netcompany INEOS 26:40

137 152 ▲15 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché 26:43

138 87 ▼51 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 26:44

139 93 ▼46 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 26:45

140 95 ▼45 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH 26:48

141 96 ▼45 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 26:50

142 92 ▼50 Renard Alexis Cofidis 26:53

143 101 ▼42 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS 26:57

144 153 ▲9 Rouland Louis Cofidis 26:58

145 154 ▲9 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost 27:05

146 155 ▲9 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS 27:08

147 157 ▲10 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH 27:10

148 110 ▼38 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Premier Tech 27:18

149 113 ▼36 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 27:21

150 158 ▲8 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Lotto Intermarché ,,

151 159 ▲8 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 27:22

152 115 ▼37 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United 27:24

153 161 ▲8 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek ,,

154 163 ▲9 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla 27:28

155 164 ▲9 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike 27:33

156 125 ▼31 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 27:34

157 126 ▼31 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious 27:35

158 74 ▼84 Uijtdebroeks Cian Movistar Team 27:43

159 165 ▲6 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost 27:45

160 166 ▲6 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 27:48

161 167 ▲6 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 27:50

162 168 ▲6 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost ,,

163 142 ▼21 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché 28:02

164 169 ▲5 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech 28:14

165 103 ▼62 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla 28:20

166 150 ▼16 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 28:27

167 171 ▲4 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 28:34

168 117 ▼51 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma 28:45

169 119 ▼50 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech 28:47

170 160 ▼10 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility 29:13

171 172 ▲1 Uriarte Diego Equipo Kern Pharma 29:14

172 173 ▲1 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 29:21

173 162 ▼11 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 30:42

174 170 ▼4 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team 31:25

175 174 ▼1 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 32:33

176 175 ▼1 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 33:51

177 177 – Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL 34:24

178 178 – van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team 34:35

179 179 – Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 34:56

180 176 ▼4 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla 37:04

181 181 – Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma 38:27

182 182 – Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech 43:18