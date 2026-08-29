Ciclismo
Classifica Vuelta a España 2026: tutto stravolto dopo il ritiro di Pogacar. Mas sogna, ma anche Roglic ci crede
Un clamoroso e inatteso colpo di scena ha scosso la Vuelta di Spagna nel cuore dell’ottava tappa: quando mancavano 34 km al traguardo di Xeraco, Tadej Pogacar ha sbandato ed è caduto rovinosamente a terra, facendosi male al gomito e alla spalla sinistra. Il fuoriclasse sloveno ha provato a rialzarsi, ma ha più volto scosso la testa e ha manifestato una certa difficoltà critica: il 27enne era impossibilitato a proseguire e, appena sopraggiunta un’ambulanza, ha deciso di salirci.
L’alfiere della UAE Emirates XRG si è dunque ritirato dalla terza corsa a tappe della stagione, quando si trovava al comando della classifica generale con un vantaggio di addirittura 3’50” sul secondo classificato ed era lanciatissimo verso il suo primo trionfo personale nell’evento in terra iberica. La maglia roja di leader della graduatoria ha cambiato proprietario ed è finita sullo spalle dello spagnolo Enric Mas, che ora ha di fronte a sé l’occasione più grande della propria carriera.
Il padrone di casa può fare affidamento su un margine di 1’00” sullo sloveno Primoz Roglic, che ora sogna il ribaltone per difendere il titolo conquistato lo scorso anno. Terzo posto a 1’11” sull’austriaco Felix Gall. La lotta sarà infuocata, visto che sono coinvolti anche lo statunitense Sepp Kuss (a 2’15”), il britannico Oscar Onley (a 2’16”), l’ecuadoriano Richard Carapaz (a 2’22”). Di seguito la classifica generale della Vuelta di Spagna al termine dell’ottava tappa.
CLASSIFICA VUELTA DI SPAGNA 2026 (dopo l’ottava tappa)
1 2 ▲1 Mas Enric Movistar Team 20 12″ 23:24:00
2 3 ▲1 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:00
3 4 ▲1 Gall Felix Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8″ 1:11
4 5 ▲1 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:15
5 6 ▲1 Onley Oscar Netcompany INEOS 4″ 2:16
6 7 ▲1 Carapaz Richard EF Education – EasyPost 2:22
7 8 ▲1 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 2″ 3:27
8 9 ▲1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 3:56
9 10 ▲1 Mühlberger Gregor Decathlon CMA CGM Team 5:39
10 11 ▲1 Omrzel Jakob Bahrain – Victorious 6:04
11 12 ▲1 Berthet Clément Groupama – FDJ United 7:31
12 13 ▲1 Martin Guillaume Groupama – FDJ United 8:11
13 14 ▲1 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon CMA CGM Team 8:23
14 15 ▲1 Widar Jarno Lotto Intermarché 6″ 8:59
15 16 ▲1 Pickering Finlay XDS Astana Team 9:12
16 17 ▲1 Rodríguez Cristián Team Jayco AlUla 11:04
17 18 ▲1 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Premier Tech 4″ 11:34
18 20 ▲2 Riccitello Matthew Decathlon CMA CGM Team 13:14
19 21 ▲2 Rodriguez Juan Felipe EF Education – EasyPost 13:22
20 22 ▲2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 6″ 13:31
21 23 ▲2 Svestad-Bårdseng Embret Netcompany INEOS 13:47
22 24 ▲2 Hirt Jan NSN Cycling Team 16:52
23 25 ▲2 Zana Filippo Soudal Quick-Step 20:36
24 19 ▼5 Torres Pablo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 23:30
25 27 ▲2 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 23:44
26 29 ▲3 García Pierna Raúl Movistar Team 28:50
27 31 ▲4 Ruiz Ibon Equipo Kern Pharma 31:12
28 33 ▲5 Valter Attila Bahrain – Victorious 31:41
29 34 ▲5 Bouwman Koen Team Visma | Lease a Bike 32:03
30 35 ▲5 Nordhagen Jørgen Team Jayco AlUla 32:12
31 30 ▼1 Bilbao Pello Bahrain – Victorious 32:32
32 37 ▲5 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 32:33
33 38 ▲5 Warbasse Larry Tudor Pro Cycling Team 32:50
34 39 ▲5 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ United 33:40
35 40 ▲5 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 18″ 33:48
36 41 ▲5 Tuckwell Luke Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 34:03
37 42 ▲5 Madouas Valentin Groupama – FDJ United 34:05
38 26 ▼12 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 34:11
39 43 ▲4 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 34:38
40 44 ▲4 Rodríguez Carlos Netcompany INEOS 35:14
41 45 ▲4 Dunbar Eddie Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2″ 36:09
42 46 ▲4 Konrad Patrick Lidl – Trek 36:23
43 47 ▲4 Alleno Clément Burgos Burpellet BH 36:27
44 48 ▲4 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 36:47
45 49 ▲4 Scotson Callum Decathlon CMA CGM Team 36:51
46 50 ▲4 Haig Jack Netcompany INEOS 37:15
47 51 ▲4 Gloag Thomas Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 37:48
48 52 ▲4 Berrade Urko Equipo Kern Pharma 37:53
49 53 ▲4 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step 37:59
50 28 ▼22 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 38:06
51 54 ▲3 Wilksch Hannes Tudor Pro Cycling Team 38:29
52 55 ▲3 Barta Will Tudor Pro Cycling Team 38:37
53 56 ▲3 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 10″ 39:02
54 57 ▲3 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 39:21
55 58 ▲3 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 39:52
56 32 ▼24 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 41:13
57 59 ▲2 Brenner Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 41:30
58 60 ▲2 Kämna Lennard Lidl – Trek 41:34
59 61 ▲2 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 41:44
60 62 ▲2 Hofstetter Hugo NSN Cycling Team 41:49
61 63 ▲2 Bennett George NSN Cycling Team 42:46
62 64 ▲2 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 43:15
63 65 ▲2 Paleni Enzo Groupama – FDJ United 43:41
64 66 ▲2 Craps Lars Lotto Intermarché 43:58
65 67 ▲2 Thalmann Roland Tudor Pro Cycling Team 44:29
66 68 ▲2 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 44:37
67 70 ▲3 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 45:16
68 71 ▲3 Weiss Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 46:05
69 72 ▲3 Vader Milan Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 46:14
70 73 ▲3 Armirail Bruno Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2″ 46:51
71 74 ▲3 Mulubrhan Henok XDS Astana Team 47:03
72 75 ▲3 Laurance Axel Netcompany INEOS 48:55
73 69 ▼4 Camprubí Marcel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 49:07
74 77 ▲3 Wenzel Mats Equipo Kern Pharma 49:43
75 78 ▲3 Tronchon Bastien Groupama – FDJ United 50:07
76 79 ▲3 Wandahl Frederik Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 50:12
77 80 ▲3 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 50:18
78 81 ▲3 Küng Stefan Tudor Pro Cycling Team 50:33
79 82 ▲3 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 50:54
80 83 ▲3 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education – EasyPost 4″ 51:50
81 84 ▲3 Langellotti Victor XDS Astana Team 52:17
82 76 ▼6 Miquel Pau Bahrain – Victorious 6″ 52:19
83 85 ▲2 Díaz José Manuel Burgos Burpellet BH 52:25
84 86 ▲2 Thompson Reuben Lotto Intermarché 52:49
85 87 ▲2 Lutsenko Alexey NSN Cycling Team 4″ 52:56
86 88 ▲2 Kron Andreas Uno-X Mobility 53:10
87 89 ▲2 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon CMA CGM Team 53:49
88 90 ▲2 Schultz Nick NSN Cycling Team 54:35
89 91 ▲2 Martí Pau NSN Cycling Team 54:36
90 92 ▲2 Sosa Iván Ramiro Equipo Kern Pharma 54:46
91 93 ▲2 Dalby Simon Uno-X Mobility 56:16
92 94 ▲2 Rota Lorenzo Lotto Intermarché 56:29
93 95 ▲2 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 56:41
94 96 ▲2 De Pestel Sander Decathlon CMA CGM Team 56:56
95 98 ▲3 Moniquet Sylvain Cofidis 57:38
96 99 ▲3 Arcas Jorge Movistar Team 57:56
97 100 ▲3 Kruijswijk Steven Team Visma | Lease a Bike 58:06
98 101 ▲3 Vermeersch Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 58:50
99 102 ▲3 Houle Hugo Alpecin – Premier Tech 58:55
100 103 ▲3 Rochas Rémy Groupama – FDJ United 59:45
101 104 ▲3 Nys Thibau Lidl – Trek 1:00:32
102 97 ▼5 Azparren Xabier Mikel Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:01:12
103 105 ▲2 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 1:01:41
104 106 ▲2 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 1:01:54
105 107 ▲2 de la Cruz David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:02:14
106 108 ▲2 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:03:02
107 109 ▲2 Mosca Jacopo Lidl – Trek 1:04:31
108 113 ▲5 Hamilton Lucas Netcompany INEOS 1:05:33
109 114 ▲5 Steinhauser Georg EF Education – EasyPost 1:05:39
110 115 ▲5 Porter Rudy Team Jayco AlUla 1:05:45
111 116 ▲5 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 1:06:11
112 118 ▲6 Braet Vito Lotto Intermarché 1:06:43
113 119 ▲6 Covi Alessandro Team Jayco AlUla 1:06:47
114 110 ▼4 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:06:48
115 120 ▲5 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 1:06:56
116 122 ▲6 Rafferty Darren EF Education – EasyPost 1:07:04
117 123 ▲6 Kretschy Moritz NSN Cycling Team 1:07:22
118 124 ▲6 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 2″ 1:07:24
119 125 ▲6 Dversnes Lavik Fredrik Uno-X Mobility 1:07:35
120 127 ▲7 Brennan Matthew Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20″ 1:08:54
121 128 ▲7 Laporte Christophe Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:09:22
122 130 ▲8 Dainese Alberto Soudal Quick-Step 1:09:29
123 131 ▲8 Herrada Jesús Burgos Burpellet BH 1:10:02
124 117 ▼7 Busatto Francesco Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:10:04
125 121 ▼4 Gogl Michael Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:10:20
126 133 ▲7 Thornley Callum Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:10:39
127 134 ▲7 Van den Bossche Fabio Soudal Quick-Step 1:10:57
128 136 ▲8 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 1:11:06
129 137 ▲8 van Bekkum Darren XDS Astana Team 1:11:15
130 132 ▲2 Renard-Haquin Henri-François Team Picnic PostNL 1:12:41
131 139 ▲8 Turner Ben Netcompany INEOS 1:12:44
132 140 ▲8 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 1:12:45
133 141 ▲8 Meeus Jordi Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 6″ 1:12:49
134 142 ▲8 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 1:13:04
135 143 ▲8 Calzoni Walter Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:13:12
136 129 ▼7 González David Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:13:31
137 144 ▲7 Romele Alessandro XDS Astana Team 1:13:32
138 145 ▲7 Double Paul Team Jayco AlUla 1:14:39
139 146 ▲7 Hayter Ethan Soudal Quick-Step 12″ 1:14:54
140 111 ▼29 Vermaerke Kevin UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:16:39
141 112 ▼29 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:16:49
142 147 ▲5 de Jong Timo Team Picnic PostNL ,,
143 148 ▲5 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 1:17:01
144 149 ▲5 Govekar Matevž Bahrain – Victorious 1:17:09
145 150 ▲5 Macías César Burgos Burpellet BH 1:17:36
146 151 ▲5 Sütterlin Jasha Team Jayco AlUla 1:17:52
147 153 ▲6 Tjøtta Martin Uno-X Mobility 1:18:22
148 126 ▼22 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility 1:18:28
149 157 ▲8 Chamberlain Oscar Decathlon CMA CGM Team 1:20:07
150 152 ▲2 De Vylder Lindsay Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:20:16
151 158 ▲7 Rouland Louis Cofidis 1:20:31
152 135 ▼17 Tiller Rasmus Uno-X Mobility 1:20:46
153 159 ▲6 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 1:21:09
154 160 ▲6 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 1:21:20
155 161 ▲6 Le Gac Olivier Groupama – FDJ United 1:21:33
156 138 ▼18 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 1:22:06
157 162 ▲5 Renard Alexis Cofidis 1:22:53
158 163 ▲5 De Schuyteneer Steffen Lotto Intermarché 1:23:23
159 165 ▲6 Brustenga Marc Equipo Kern Pharma 1:24:29
160 164 ▲4 Cobo Iván Equipo Kern Pharma 1:25:39
161 167 ▲6 Kluckers Arthur Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1:25:51
162 170 ▲8 Moscon Gianni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:27:02
163 168 ▲5 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 1:28:23
164 171 ▲7 Peace Oliver Team Picnic PostNL 1:28:33
165 154 ▼11 MacKellar Alastair EF Education – EasyPost 1:28:44
166 156 ▼10 Elosegui Iñigo Equipo Kern Pharma 1:29:47
167 175 ▲8 McKenzie Hamish Team Jayco AlUla 1:31:13
168 176 ▲8 Hellemose Asbjørn Team Jayco AlUla 1:32:07
169 173 ▲4 Groves Kaden Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:32:58
170 172 ▲2 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:41:18
171 174 ▲3 Sunekær Norsgaard Mathias Lidl – Trek 1:42:42
172 177 ▲5 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:47:01
173 178 ▲5 Sentjens Sente Alpecin – Premier Tech 1:47:03