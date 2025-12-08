Calendario Champions League calcio: orari partite 9-10 dicembre, quali vedere su Sky, Prime e TV8

La Champions League 2025-2026 sta nuovamente per decollare con la sesta giornata della “Fase Campionato”: turno che metterà in palio punti ancor più importanti per andare a definire una classifica che, arrivata praticamente a tre/quarti della sua composizione guarda già verso la fine di questo segmento iniziale della competizione.

Gare in agenda fra martedì 9 e mercoledì 10 dicembre, con anche le squadre italiane impegnate: Inter, nel big match contro il Liverpool, Atalanta, nel duello contro il Chelsea, e Juve, nell’impegno abbordabile contro il Pafos, giocheranno fra le mura amiche, mentre il Napoli andrà a Lisbona per fronteggiare il Benfica.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle diciotto partite valevoli per la sesta giornata della League Phase di Champions League fra tv e streaming.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 9-10 DICEMBRE

Martedì 9 dicembre

16.30 Kairat-Olympiacos – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Bayern-Sporting – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Inter-Liverpool – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Atalanta-Chelsea – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Barcellona-Eintracht Francoforte – Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Tottenham-Slavia Praga – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 PSG-Atletico Madrid – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Union SG-Marsiglia – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Monaco-Galatasaray – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.30 Bayern-Sporting – Differita in chiaro su CIELO e in streaming su cielotv.it

Mercoledì 10 dicembre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Villarreal-Copenhagen – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Qarabag-Ajax – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Benfica-Napoli – Diretta Streaming su Amazon Prime Video

21.00 Juventus-Pafos – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Real Madrid-Manchester City – Diretta tv in chiaro su TV8, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Athletic-PSG – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bruges-Arsenal – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Bodo/Glimt – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-Newcastle – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go