Calendario Champions League calcio 2026: orari partite 21-22 ottobre, dove vederle in tv, guida Sky, Prime e TV8

La Champions League 2025-2026 è pronta a tornare con la terza giornata della “Fase Campionato”, che mette in palio punti pesantissimi in vista del momento poi di qualificazione sia per il tabellone ad eliminazione diretta sia per la zona playoff.

Le gare della massima competizione continentale calcistica andranno in scena fra martedì 21 e mercoledì 22 ottobre, con anche le squadre italiane impegnate: trasferte Inter, contro l’Union Saint-Gilloise, Napoli, contro il PSV, Juve, al Bernabeu contro il Real Madrid. Impegno casalingo invece per l’Atalanta, che ospiterà lo Slavia Praga.

Di seguito il calendario completo, il programma dettagliato, gli orari esatti, il palinsesto tv e streaming delle diciotto partite valevoli per la terza giornata della League Phase di Champions League fra tv e streaming.

CALENDARIO CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 21-22 OTTBRE

Martedì 21 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Barcellona-Olympiacos – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Kairat-Pafos – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Union SG-Inter – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 PSV-Napoli – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Atletico Madrid – Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Villarreal-Manchester City – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-PSG – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Newcastle-Benfica – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Copenhagen-Borussia Dortmund – Sky Sport 258 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

Mercoledì 22 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Galatasaray-Bodo/Glimt – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Athletic-Qarabag – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Real Madrid-Juventus – Diretta streaming su Prime Video

21.00 Atalanta-Slavia Praga – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Eintracht Francoforte-Liverpool – Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Chelsea-Ajax – Diretta tv in chiaro su TV8, Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su tv8.it, NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayern-Bruges – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Monaco-Tottenham – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Sporting-Marsiglia – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go