Dove vedere la Champions League oggi in tv: orari partite 1° ottobre, programma, canali, streaming

La seconda giornata della League Phase della Champions League 2025-2026 ha ancora emozioni, gol e spettacolo questa sera, mercoledì 1° ottobre, dopo gli incontri andati in scena ieri.

Ancora tantissimi i match in programma quest’oggi, con gli occhi puntati in ottica italiana sugli incontri che vedranno impegnati il Napoli, allo stadio Maradona contro i lusitani dello Sporting, e la Juventus, attesa dalla dura trasferta spagnola contro il Villarreal.

Come seguire i match in tv? Il programma si aprirà alle 18.45 con due partite, visibili singolarmente, e l’opzione Diretta Gol per seguire sia in tv su Sky Sport sia in streaming su NOW e Sky Go. Successivamente alle 21.00 medesima chance, sempre con Diretta Gol, senza dimenticare che però Napoli-Sporting sarà visibile singolarmente su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252, mentre Villarreal-Juventus sarà trasmessa in esclusiva da Prime Video in streaming. Su TV8, inoltre in chiaro, si potrà vedere il big match fra Barcellona e PSG, che si potrà seguire in streaming anche sul sito tv8.it. Di seguito l’elenco completo dei match in programma mercoledì 1° ottobre 2025.

PROGRAMMA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2025-2026

Mercoledì 1° ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport uno e Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Union SG-Newcastle – Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Qarabag-Copenhagen – Sky Sport Max e Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League – Sky Sport Max e Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Villarreal-Juventus – Diretta streaming su Prime Video

21.00 Napoli-Sporting – Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport 252 e in streaming su NOW e Sky

21.00 Barcellona-PSG -In chiaro su TV8 e tv8.it, oltre a Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Monaco-Manchester City – Sky Sport 254 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Arsenal-Olympiacos – Sky Sport 255 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Borussia Dortmund-Athletic – Sky Sport 256 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Bayer Leverkusen-PSV – Sky Sport 257 e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go