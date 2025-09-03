Classifica Vuelta a España 2025: Vingegaard guadagna su Almeida, Pellizzari a 11″ da Ciccone

Una manifestazione pro Palestina andata in scena sul traguardo di Bilbao ha costretto gli organizzatori a prendere un provvedimento che ha mutato i connotati dell’undicesima tappa della Vuelta di Spagna: frazione interrotta a tre chilometri dall’arrivo, dove sono stati presi i tempi per la classifica generale, e non assegnazione del successo parziale.

Tom Pidcock ha attaccato sull’Alto de Pike (2,1 km al 9,2% di pendenza media) e ha distaccato Jonas Vingegaard. Il britannico ha preso margine nei confronti del danese, che ha poi ricucito lo strappo lungo la successiva discesa e i due sono transitati insieme ai -3, dove la giuria ha preso il tempo. I due hanno guadagnato una decina di secondi nei confronti del portoghese Joao Almeida e mezzo minuto su Giulio Ciccone e Giulio Pellizzari.

Jonas Vingegaard continua a indossare la maglia rossa di leader della classifica generale con un vantaggio di 50 secondi su Almeida, 56” su Pidcock. Ciccone è scivolato all’ottavo posto con un distacco di 2’33”, Pellizzari nono a 2’44”. Di seguito la classifica generale della Vuelta di Spagna al termine dell’undicesima tappa. Domani (giovedì 4 settembre) andrà in scena la dodicesima frazione: 145 km da Lareo a Los Corrales de Buelna, con la salita di Collada de Brennes (7 chilometri al 7,9% di pendenza media) posta a 24 km dal traguardo.

CLASSIFICA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025

1 1 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20 28″ 41:14:02

2 3 ▲1 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 6″ 0:50

3 4 ▲1 Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 12″ 0:56

4 2 ▼2 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious 6″ 1:06

5 5 – Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:17

6 7 ▲1 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:26

7 8 ▲1 Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:30

8 6 ▼2 Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 6″ 2:33

9 9 – Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:44

10 10 – Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech 3:11

11 11 – Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 3:23

12 14 ▲2 Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step 4:34

13 15 ▲2 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4:50

14 17 ▲3 López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 7:46

15 18 ▲3 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 8:27

16 19 ▲3 Meintjes Louis Intermarché – Wanty 9:14

17 21 ▲4 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 10:57

18 16 ▼2 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 13:27

19 23 ▲4 Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 15:56

20 25 ▲5 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 17:42

21 22 ▲1 Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 18:13

22 27 ▲5 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ 20:47

23 12 ▼11 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 6″ 21:31

24 13 ▼11 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 21:48

25 28 ▲3 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 22:38

26 24 ▼2 Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team 24:00

27 29 ▲2 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 8″ 24:35

28 20 ▼8 Chumil Sergio Geovani Burgos Burpellet BH 27:58

29 30 ▲1 Poels Wout XDS Astana Team 29:57

30 37 ▲7 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 30:14

31 26 ▼5 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 30:40

32 31 ▼1 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 31:43

33 32 ▼1 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 34:34

34 38 ▲4 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 37:00

35 33 ▼2 Romo Javier Movistar Team 10″ 39:29

36 39 ▲3 Howson Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 39:46

37 35 ▼2 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 6″ 39:50

38 34 ▼4 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 42:24

39 52 ▲13 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 45:20

40 48 ▲8 Bagioli Andrea Lidl – Trek 46:22

41 53 ▲12 Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ 47:07

42 36 ▼6 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 4″ 47:10

43 40 ▼3 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 47:13

44 57 ▲13 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 36″ 47:25

45 43 ▼2 Rivera Brandon Smith INEOS Grenadiers 48:05

46 51 ▲5 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla 51:19

47 46 ▼1 Zwiehoff Ben Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 51:28

48 67 ▲19 Großschartner Felix UAE Team Emirates – XRG 51:55

49 41 ▼8 Langellotti Victor INEOS Grenadiers 52:06

50 50 – De Pestel Sander Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 52:22

51 59 ▲8 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 52:31

52 49 ▼3 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 53:57

53 45 ▼8 Kelderman Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 54:37

54 60 ▲6 Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 55:44

55 54 ▼1 Sheffield Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 55:48

56 47 ▼9 Masnada Fausto XDS Astana Team 56:11

57 55 ▼2 Conci Nicola XDS Astana Team 56:12

58 44 ▼14 Ryan Archie EF Education – EasyPost 56:58

59 58 ▼1 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 57:01

60 69 ▲9 Verona Carlos Lidl – Trek 57:09

61 68 ▲7 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 57:14

62 72 ▲10 Kwiatkowski Michał INEOS Grenadiers 2″ 58:04

63 62 ▼1 Schachmann Maximilian Soudal Quick-Step 1:00:19

64 77 ▲13 Molenaar Alex Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1:00:49

65 56 ▼9 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 10″ 1:01:50

66 75 ▲9 Aleotti Giovanni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:03:26

67 74 ▲7 Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 1:03:36

68 81 ▲13 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 1:05:21

69 61 ▼8 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 1:05:31

70 73 ▲3 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team 1:05:36

71 89 ▲18 Hirt Jan Israel – Premier Tech 1:07:25

72 63 ▼9 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 1:07:34

73 76 ▲3 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 1:07:53

74 64 ▼10 Craps LarsLotto 1:08:11

75 65 ▼10 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 14″ 1:08:14

76 66 ▼10 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 2″ ,,

77 83 ▲6 Thierry Pierre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:09:22

78 70 ▼8 Peters Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:10:06

79 80 ▲1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 1:10:28

80 71 ▼9 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 8″ 1:11:50

81 84 ▲3 Küng Stefan Groupama – FDJ 1:13:12

82 106 ▲24 Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 1:14:03

83 78 ▼5 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 1:15:15

84 92 ▲8 Herrada Jesús Cofidis 1:15:51

85 102 ▲17 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 4″ ,,

86 82 ▼4 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 10″ 1:16:42

87 103 ▲16 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:16:52

88 99 ▲11 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:17:42

89 87 ▼2 Haig Jack Bahrain – Victorious 1:18:05

90 85 ▼5 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 4″ 1:19:25

91 86 ▼5 de la Cruz David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:19:32

92 93 ▲1 Chaves Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 1:19:53

93 98 ▲5 Côté Pier-André Israel – Premier Tech 1:21:08

94 109 ▲15 de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 1:21:25

95 88 ▼7 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:21:40

96 90 ▼6 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ 1:22:17

97 101 ▲4 Gamper Patrick Team Jayco AlUla 1:22:23

98 91 ▼7 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 1:22:52

99 96 ▼3 González David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:23:21

100 95 ▼5 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 1:24:00

101 94 ▼7 Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1:25:14

102 97 ▼5 Otruba Jakub Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 4″ 1:25:43

103 100 ▼3 Petilli Simone Intermarché – Wanty 1:27:27

104 105 ▲1 Rouland Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:28:39

105 111 ▲6 Nerurkar Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 1:29:10

106 120 ▲14 O’Brien Kelland Team Jayco AlUla 1:29:19

107 104 ▼3 Segaert Alec Lotto 1:30:42

108 118 ▲10 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 1:31:31

109 107 ▼2 Gregaard Jonas Lotto 1:32:31

110 108 ▼2 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:32:34

111 116 ▲5 Bonneu Kamiel Intermarché – Wanty 1:33:14

112 123 ▲11 Barceló Fernando Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 1:33:29

113 112 ▼1 Sobrero Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:34:08

114 113 ▼1 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:34:09

115 114 ▼1 Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:35:14

116 115 ▼1 Cavagna Rémi Groupama – FDJ 1:35:21

117 117 – Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 1:35:40

118 128 ▲10 Bou Joan Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 4″ 1:36:12

119 119 – Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:36:13

120 126 ▲6 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 1:36:27

121 141 ▲20 Van Boven Luca Intermarché – Wanty 1:37:28

122 121 ▼1 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 1:37:41

123 122 ▼1 Juul-Jensen Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 1:38:20

124 135 ▲11 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 4″ 1:39:00

125 124 ▼1 van Baarle Dylan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:39:02

126 144 ▲18 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 1:41:02

127 138 ▲11 Lozouet Léandre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:41:06

128 125 ▼3 Bayer Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:41:53

129 129 – Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:42:11

130 127 ▼3 Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 1:42:33

131 142 ▲11 De Pooter Dries Intermarché – Wanty 1:43:04

132 136 ▲4 Artz Huub Intermarché – Wanty 1:44:30

133 131 ▼2 Smith Dion Intermarché – Wanty 1:44:34

134 132 ▼2 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:44:37

135 133 ▼2 Ganna Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 1:45:06

136 134 ▼2 Zukowsky Nickolas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:45:44

137 130 ▼7 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 14″ 1:45:59

138 137 ▼1 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 2″ 1:47:42

139 139 – Coquard Bryan Cofidis 1:48:16

140 140 – De Buyst Jasper Lotto 1:48:29

141 143 ▲2 Bjerg Mikkel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:50:52

142 145 ▲3 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 2″ 1:55:31

143 150 ▲7 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel Lidl – Trek 1:55:41

144 149 ▲5 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 1:57:47

145 148 ▲3 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4″ ,,

146 146 – Kragh Andersen Søren Lidl – Trek 1:57:51

147 151 ▲4 Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 16″ 1:58:06

148 147 ▼1 Planckaert EdwardAlpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 1:58:22

149 152 ▲3 Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:59:30

150 165 ▲15 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 1:59:43

151 153 ▲2 Slock Liam Lotto 12″ 2:00:55

152 157 ▲5 Azparren Xabier Mikel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2:01:37

153 154 ▲1 Marit Arne Intermarché – Wanty 4″ 2:02:59

154 156 ▲2 van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:03:31

155 155 – Biermans Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2:04:52

156 159 ▲3 Raisberg Nadav Israel – Premier Tech 2:06:45

157 160 ▲3 Viviani Elia Lotto 2:07:22

158 158 – Hoole Daan Lidl – Trek 2:08:06

159 161 ▲2 Philipsen Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 26″ 2:08:46

160 162 ▲2 Foldager Anders Team Jayco AlUla 2:09:09

161 163 ▲2 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 2:12:59

162 164 ▲2 Aniołkowski Stanisław Cofidis 2:17:31

163 166 ▲3 Eddy Patrick Team Picnic PostNL 2:20:49

164 167 ▲3 Riesebeek Oscar Alpecin – Deceuninck 2:28:15