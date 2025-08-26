Ciclismo
Classifica Vuelta a España 2025, quarta tappa: Gaudu in maglia rossa per la somma dei piazzamenti, 3° Ciccone
Andata in archivio la quarta tappa della Vuelta a España 2025. La frazione è partita da Susa e giunta a Voiron. Sono stati affrontati dai corridori 206,7 km e il via c’è stato alle 11.43. Una giornata che si apriva a diversi scenari, viste le caratteristiche del percorso.
Una frazione iniziata subito in salita con il GPM di terza categoria di Puerto Exiles (5,6 km al 5,6% di pendenza media) che ha preceduto l’altra ascesa le due ascese di Col de Montgenevre (8,3 km al 6,1% di pendenza media) e di Col du Lautaret (13,8 km al 4,3% di pendenza media). Erte buone a sondare la condizione.
A seguire, il plotone ha affrontato una lunga discesa verso la valle dell’Isère fino a Grenoble, con breve salita non categorizzata prima dell’arrivo in territorio francese. Il successo è andato al britannico Ben Turner (INEOS Greanadiers) grazie a una volata regale. Si tratta del terzo successo in carriera per lui. Alle sue spalle si sono classificati i due belgi Jasper Philipsen ed Edward Planckaert (Alpecin – Deceuninck). Decimo Nicolò Buratti (Bahrain – Victorious).
In classifica generale abbiamo il francese David Gaudu (Groupama – FDJ) che si veste della maglia rossa perché, a parità di tempo, contano i migliori piazzamenti del transalpino. Per questo Jonas Vingegaard (Visma| Lease a Bike) è in piazza d’onore, mentre in terza posizione troviamo Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), staccato di otto secondi dal duo di testa.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO QUARTA TAPPA
1 2 ▲1 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 20 14″ 15:45:50
2 1 ▼1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14″ ,,
3 3 – Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 6″ 0:08
4 4 – Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 0:14
5 5 – Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:16
6 6 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
7 7 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious ,,
8 8 – Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
9 12 ▲3 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
10 9 ▼1 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
11 11 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
12 13 ▲1 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla ,,
13 16 ▲3 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,
14 15 ▲1 Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step ,,
15 14 ▼1 Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team ,,
16 21 ▲5 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech ,,
17 20 ▲3 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step ,,
18 18 – Langellotti Victor INEOS Grenadiers ,,
19 19 – Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech ,,
20 17 ▼3 Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
21 23 ▲2 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team ,,
22 22 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team ,,
23 24 ▲1 López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team ,,
24 25 ▲1 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
25 27 ▲2 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 0:35
26 26 – Chumil Sergio Geovani Burgos Burpellet BH ,,
27 28 ▲1 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious ,,
28 29 ▲1 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious ,,
29 30 ▲1 Rodríguez Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,
30 32 ▲2 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:44
31 33 ▲2 Romo Javier Movistar Team ,,
32 34 ▲2 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 0:47
33 35 ▲2 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,
34 36 ▲2 Meintjes Louis Intermarché – Wanty ,,
35 37 ▲2 Aleotti Giovanni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,
36 38 ▲2 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,
37 39 ▲2 Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA ,,
38 40 ▲2 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH ,,
39 41 ▲2 Carr Simon Cofidis ,,
40 42 ▲2 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:53
41 43 ▲2 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step ,,
42 44 ▲2 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1:03
43 46 ▲3 Ryan Archie EF Education – EasyPost 1:12
44 47 ▲3 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 4″ 1:20
45 48 ▲3 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:22
46 49 ▲3 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ 1:24
47 51 ▲4 Molenaar Alex Caja Rural – Seguros RGA ,,
48 50 ▲2 Conci Nicola XDS Astana Team ,,
49 52 ▲3 Schachmann Maximilian Soudal Quick-Step ,,
50 53 ▲3 Samitier Sergio Cofidis ,,
51 54 ▲3 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team ,,
52 55 ▲3 Harper Chris Team Jayco AlUla 1:28
53 56 ▲3 De Pestel Sander Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:34
54 57 ▲3 Poels Wout XDS Astana Team 1:35
55 65 ▲10 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 2:12
56 45 ▼11 Sobrero Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:19
57 67 ▲10 Masnada Fausto XDS Astana Team 2:21
58 66 ▲8 Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ ,,
59 68 ▲9 de la Cruz David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2:24
60 70 ▲10 Rivera Brandon Smith INEOS Grenadiers 2:31
61 71 ▲10 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 2:32
62 60 ▼2 Kwiatkowski Michał INEOS Grenadiers ,,
63 64 ▲1 Nerurkar Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 2:38
64 72 ▲8 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 2:45
65 74 ▲9 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 2:58
66 75 ▲9 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 2:59
67 63 ▼4 Bagioli Andrea Lidl – Trek 3:14
68 73 ▲5 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 3:34
69 69 – Herrada Jesús Cofidis 3:37
70 61 ▼9 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 3:45
71 77 ▲6 Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:01
72 78 ▲6 Zwiehoff Ben Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4:07
73 79 ▲6 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:17
74 80 ▲6 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 4:20
75 31 ▼44 Hirt Jan Israel – Premier Tech 4:55
76 83 ▲7 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 5:09
77 87 ▲10 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5:40
78 89 ▲11 Côté Pier-André Israel – Premier Tech 5:51
79 59 ▼20 Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 5:57
80 91 ▲11 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 14″ 6:05
81 62 ▼19 Howson Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 6:18
82 93 ▲11 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ 6:19
83 94 ▲11 Küng Stefan Groupama – FDJ 6:21
84 95 ▲11 Peters Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6:29
85 85 – Craps Lars Lotto 6:36
86 97 ▲11 Fagúndez Eric Antonio Burgos Burpellet BH 7:01
87 81 ▼6 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 7:21
88 84 ▼4 Kelderman Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 7:40
89 58 ▼31 Bonneu Kamiel Intermarché – Wanty 7:49
90 101 ▲11 Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 7:56
91 102 ▲11 de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 8:05
92 82 ▼10 Sheffield Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 8:11
93 103 ▲10 Gamper Patrick Team Jayco AlUla 8:19
94 98 ▲4 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 8:25
95 105 ▲10 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 8:26
96 106 ▲10 Lozouet Léandre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8:31
97 108 ▲11 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 8:49
98 92 ▼6 De Pooter Dries Intermarché – Wanty 9:26
99 110 ▲11 Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 9:27
100 111 ▲11 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 9:46
101 86 ▼15 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4″ 9:50
102 100 ▼2 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 9:51
103 114 ▲11 Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 9:55
104 115 ▲11 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 10:07
105 117 ▲12 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 10:20
106 118 ▲12 Thierry Pierre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10:21
107 90 ▼17 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 10:22
108 109 ▲1 Cavagna Rémi Groupama – FDJ 10:35
109 120 ▲11 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 10:43
110 119 ▲9 González David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,
111 112 ▲1 O’Brien Kelland Team Jayco AlUla 10:46
112 121 ▲9 Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 10:53
113 107 ▼6 Großschartner Felix UAE Team Emirates – XRG 11:05
114 99 ▼15 Haig Jack Bahrain – Victorious 11:06
115 116 ▲1 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 11:20
116 124 ▲8 Planckaert Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 11:23
117 130 ▲13 Chaves Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 11:39
118 131 ▲13 Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 10″ 11:54
119 132 ▲13 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 12:00
120 133 ▲13 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla ,,
121 139 ▲18 Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 12:10
122 138 ▲16 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 12:19
123 104 ▼19 Gregaard Jonas Lotto 12:34
124 125 ▲1 Livyns Arjen Lotto 12:41
125 143 ▲18 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 12:46
126 129 ▲3 Ganna Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 12:47
127 96 ▼31 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 12:57
128 142 ▲14 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 2″ 13:14
129 147 ▲18 Kragh Andersen Søren Lidl – Trek 13:22
130 144 ▲14 Segaert Alec Lotto 13:40
131 141 ▲10 Raisberg Nadav Israel – Premier Tech 14:24
132 88 ▼44 Barceló Fernando Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 14:51
133 134 ▲1 van Baarle Dylan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15:28
134 150 ▲16 Knight Oliver Cofidis 15:40
135 128 ▼7 Rouland Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 15:48
136 76 ▼60 Bennett George Israel – Premier Tech 15:58
137 113 ▼24 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 6″ 16:01
138 149 ▲11 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 16:08
139 135 ▼4 Verona Carlos Lidl – Trek 16:21
140 136 ▼4 Bayer Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 16:24
141 154 ▲13 De Buyst Jasper Lotto 16:32
142 155 ▲13 Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 16:55
143 157 ▲14 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 4″ 17:21
144 159 ▲15 Philipsen Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 16″ 17:43
145 160 ▲15 Smith Dion Intermarché – Wanty 17:50
146 148 ▲2 Petilli Simone Intermarché – Wanty 17:53
147 152 ▲5 Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 18:17
148 162 ▲14 Reinderink Pepijn Soudal Quick-Step 6″ 18:21
149 123 ▼26 Van Boven Luca Intermarché – Wanty 18:42
150 140 ▼10 Otruba Jakub Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 4″ ,,
151 122 ▼29 Bou Joan Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 18:48
152 145 ▼7 Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 19:14
153 146 ▼7 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 19:16
154 163 ▲9 Biermans Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 19:20
155 137 ▼18 Vergallito Luca Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,
156 164 ▲8 Foldager Anders Team Jayco AlUla 19:25
157 126 ▼31 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Deceuninck 20:17
158 127 ▼31 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 20:19
159 153 ▼6 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 2″ 20:39
160 156 ▼4 Juul-Jensen Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 21:08
161 165 ▲4 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 21:12
162 158 ▼4 Bjerg Mikkel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 21:17
163 151 ▼12 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 21:23
164 169 ▲5 Marit Arne Intermarché – Wanty 22:03
165 170 ▲5 Eddy Patrick Team Picnic PostNL ,,
166 161 ▼5 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel Lidl – Trek 22:10
167 173 ▲6 Aniołkowski Stanisław Cofidis 22:15
168 172 ▲4 van Uden Casper Team Picnic PostNL ,,
169 166 ▼3 Hoole Daan Lidl – Trek 22:19
170 175 ▲5 Artz Huub Intermarché – Wanty 23:04
171 176 ▲5 Cavia Daniel Burgos Burpellet BH 23:47
172 168 ▼4 Viviani Elia Lotto 24:32
173 174 ▲1 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 2″ 24:33
174 167 ▼7 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 26:15
175 177 ▲2 van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 27:29
176 171 ▼5 Slock Liam Lotto 6″ 29:35
177 180 ▲3 Zukowsky Nickolas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 30:23
178 179 ▲1 Azparren Xabier Mikel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 34:36
179 178 ▼1 Riesebeek Oscar Alpecin – Deceuninck 38:09