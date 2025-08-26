Classifica Vuelta a España 2025, quarta tappa: Gaudu in maglia rossa per la somma dei piazzamenti, 3° Ciccone

Andata in archivio la quarta tappa della Vuelta a España 2025. La frazione è partita da Susa e giunta a Voiron. Sono stati affrontati dai corridori 206,7 km e il via c’è stato alle 11.43. Una giornata che si apriva a diversi scenari, viste le caratteristiche del percorso.

Una frazione iniziata subito in salita con il GPM di terza categoria di Puerto Exiles (5,6 km al 5,6% di pendenza media) che ha preceduto l’altra ascesa le due ascese di Col de Montgenevre (8,3 km al 6,1% di pendenza media) e di Col du Lautaret (13,8 km al 4,3% di pendenza media). Erte buone a sondare la condizione.

A seguire, il plotone ha affrontato una lunga discesa verso la valle dell’Isère fino a Grenoble, con breve salita non categorizzata prima dell’arrivo in territorio francese. Il successo è andato al britannico Ben Turner (INEOS Greanadiers) grazie a una volata regale. Si tratta del terzo successo in carriera per lui. Alle sue spalle si sono classificati i due belgi Jasper Philipsen ed Edward Planckaert (Alpecin – Deceuninck). Decimo Nicolò Buratti (Bahrain – Victorious).

In classifica generale abbiamo il francese David Gaudu (Groupama – FDJ) che si veste della maglia rossa perché, a parità di tempo, contano i migliori piazzamenti del transalpino. Per questo Jonas Vingegaard (Visma| Lease a Bike) è in piazza d’onore, mentre in terza posizione troviamo Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek), staccato di otto secondi dal duo di testa.

CLASSIFICA GENERALE VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025 DOPO QUARTA TAPPA

1 2 ▲1 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 20 14″ 15:45:50

2 1 ▼1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14″ ,,

3 3 – Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 6″ 0:08

4 4 – Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 0:14

5 5 – Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 0:16

6 6 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

7 7 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious ,,

8 8 – Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

9 12 ▲3 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

10 9 ▼1 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,

11 11 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,

12 13 ▲1 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla ,,

13 16 ▲3 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG ,,

14 15 ▲1 Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step ,,

15 14 ▼1 Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team ,,

16 21 ▲5 Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech ,,

17 20 ▲3 Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step ,,

18 18 – Langellotti Victor INEOS Grenadiers ,,

19 19 – Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech ,,

20 17 ▼3 Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

21 23 ▲2 Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team ,,

22 22 – Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team ,,

23 24 ▲1 López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team ,,

24 25 ▲1 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,

25 27 ▲2 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 0:35

26 26 – Chumil Sergio Geovani Burgos Burpellet BH ,,

27 28 ▲1 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious ,,

28 29 ▲1 Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious ,,

29 30 ▲1 Rodríguez Cristián Arkéa – B&B Hotels ,,

30 32 ▲2 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:44

31 33 ▲2 Romo Javier Movistar Team ,,

32 34 ▲2 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 0:47

33 35 ▲2 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike ,,

34 36 ▲2 Meintjes Louis Intermarché – Wanty ,,

35 37 ▲2 Aleotti Giovanni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

36 38 ▲2 Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ,,

37 39 ▲2 Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA ,,

38 40 ▲2 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH ,,

39 41 ▲2 Carr Simon Cofidis ,,

40 42 ▲2 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:53

41 43 ▲2 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step ,,

42 44 ▲2 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 1:03

43 46 ▲3 Ryan Archie EF Education – EasyPost 1:12

44 47 ▲3 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 4″ 1:20

45 48 ▲3 García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:22

46 49 ▲3 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ 1:24

47 51 ▲4 Molenaar Alex Caja Rural – Seguros RGA ,,

48 50 ▲2 Conci Nicola XDS Astana Team ,,

49 52 ▲3 Schachmann Maximilian Soudal Quick-Step ,,

50 53 ▲3 Samitier Sergio Cofidis ,,

51 54 ▲3 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team ,,

52 55 ▲3 Harper Chris Team Jayco AlUla 1:28

53 56 ▲3 De Pestel Sander Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:34

54 57 ▲3 Poels Wout XDS Astana Team 1:35

55 65 ▲10 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 2:12

56 45 ▼11 Sobrero Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:19

57 67 ▲10 Masnada Fausto XDS Astana Team 2:21

58 66 ▲8 Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ ,,

59 68 ▲9 de la Cruz David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 2:24

60 70 ▲10 Rivera Brandon Smith INEOS Grenadiers 2:31

61 71 ▲10 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 2:32

62 60 ▼2 Kwiatkowski Michał INEOS Grenadiers ,,

63 64 ▲1 Nerurkar Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 2:38

64 72 ▲8 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 2:45

65 74 ▲9 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 2:58

66 75 ▲9 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 2:59

67 63 ▼4 Bagioli Andrea Lidl – Trek 3:14

68 73 ▲5 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 3:34

69 69 – Herrada Jesús Cofidis 3:37

70 61 ▼9 Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 3:45

71 77 ▲6 Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:01

72 78 ▲6 Zwiehoff Ben Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4:07

73 79 ▲6 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4:17

74 80 ▲6 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 4:20

75 31 ▼44 Hirt Jan Israel – Premier Tech 4:55

76 83 ▲7 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 5:09

77 87 ▲10 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 5:40

78 89 ▲11 Côté Pier-André Israel – Premier Tech 5:51

79 59 ▼20 Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 5:57

80 91 ▲11 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 14″ 6:05

81 62 ▼19 Howson Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 6:18

82 93 ▲11 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ 6:19

83 94 ▲11 Küng Stefan Groupama – FDJ 6:21

84 95 ▲11 Peters Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 6:29

85 85 – Craps Lars Lotto 6:36

86 97 ▲11 Fagúndez Eric Antonio Burgos Burpellet BH 7:01

87 81 ▼6 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 7:21

88 84 ▼4 Kelderman Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 7:40

89 58 ▼31 Bonneu Kamiel Intermarché – Wanty 7:49

90 101 ▲11 Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 7:56

91 102 ▲11 de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 8:05

92 82 ▼10 Sheffield Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 8:11

93 103 ▲10 Gamper Patrick Team Jayco AlUla 8:19

94 98 ▲4 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 8:25

95 105 ▲10 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 8:26

96 106 ▲10 Lozouet Léandre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8:31

97 108 ▲11 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 8:49

98 92 ▼6 De Pooter Dries Intermarché – Wanty 9:26

99 110 ▲11 Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 9:27

100 111 ▲11 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 9:46

101 86 ▼15 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4″ 9:50

102 100 ▼2 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 9:51

103 114 ▲11 Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 9:55

104 115 ▲11 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 10:07

105 117 ▲12 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 10:20

106 118 ▲12 Thierry Pierre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 10:21

107 90 ▼17 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 10:22

108 109 ▲1 Cavagna Rémi Groupama – FDJ 10:35

109 120 ▲11 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 10:43

110 119 ▲9 González David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team ,,

111 112 ▲1 O’Brien Kelland Team Jayco AlUla 10:46

112 121 ▲9 Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 10:53

113 107 ▼6 Großschartner Felix UAE Team Emirates – XRG 11:05

114 99 ▼15 Haig Jack Bahrain – Victorious 11:06

115 116 ▲1 Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 11:20

116 124 ▲8 Planckaert Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 11:23

117 130 ▲13 Chaves Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 11:39

118 131 ▲13 Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 10″ 11:54

119 132 ▲13 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 12:00

120 133 ▲13 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla ,,

121 139 ▲18 Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 12:10

122 138 ▲16 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 12:19

123 104 ▼19 Gregaard Jonas Lotto 12:34

124 125 ▲1 Livyns Arjen Lotto 12:41

125 143 ▲18 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 12:46

126 129 ▲3 Ganna Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 12:47

127 96 ▼31 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 12:57

128 142 ▲14 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 2″ 13:14

129 147 ▲18 Kragh Andersen Søren Lidl – Trek 13:22

130 144 ▲14 Segaert Alec Lotto 13:40

131 141 ▲10 Raisberg Nadav Israel – Premier Tech 14:24

132 88 ▼44 Barceló Fernando Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 14:51

133 134 ▲1 van Baarle Dylan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15:28

134 150 ▲16 Knight Oliver Cofidis 15:40

135 128 ▼7 Rouland Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 15:48

136 76 ▼60 Bennett George Israel – Premier Tech 15:58

137 113 ▼24 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 6″ 16:01

138 149 ▲11 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 16:08

139 135 ▼4 Verona Carlos Lidl – Trek 16:21

140 136 ▼4 Bayer Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 16:24

141 154 ▲13 De Buyst Jasper Lotto 16:32

142 155 ▲13 Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 16:55

143 157 ▲14 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 4″ 17:21

144 159 ▲15 Philipsen Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 16″ 17:43

145 160 ▲15 Smith Dion Intermarché – Wanty 17:50

146 148 ▲2 Petilli Simone Intermarché – Wanty 17:53

147 152 ▲5 Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 18:17

148 162 ▲14 Reinderink Pepijn Soudal Quick-Step 6″ 18:21

149 123 ▼26 Van Boven Luca Intermarché – Wanty 18:42

150 140 ▼10 Otruba Jakub Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 4″ ,,

151 122 ▼29 Bou Joan Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 18:48

152 145 ▼7 Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 19:14

153 146 ▼7 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 19:16

154 163 ▲9 Biermans Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 19:20

155 137 ▼18 Vergallito Luca Alpecin – Deceuninck ,,

156 164 ▲8 Foldager Anders Team Jayco AlUla 19:25

157 126 ▼31 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Deceuninck 20:17

158 127 ▼31 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 20:19

159 153 ▼6 Bouwman Koen Team Jayco AlUla 2″ 20:39

160 156 ▼4 Juul-Jensen Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 21:08

161 165 ▲4 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 21:12

162 158 ▼4 Bjerg Mikkel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 21:17

163 151 ▼12 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 21:23

164 169 ▲5 Marit Arne Intermarché – Wanty 22:03

165 170 ▲5 Eddy Patrick Team Picnic PostNL ,,

166 161 ▼5 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel Lidl – Trek 22:10

167 173 ▲6 Aniołkowski Stanisław Cofidis 22:15

168 172 ▲4 van Uden Casper Team Picnic PostNL ,,

169 166 ▼3 Hoole Daan Lidl – Trek 22:19

170 175 ▲5 Artz Huub Intermarché – Wanty 23:04

171 176 ▲5 Cavia Daniel Burgos Burpellet BH 23:47

172 168 ▼4 Viviani Elia Lotto 24:32

173 174 ▲1 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 2″ 24:33

174 167 ▼7 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 26:15

175 177 ▲2 van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 27:29

176 171 ▼5 Slock Liam Lotto 6″ 29:35

177 180 ▲3 Zukowsky Nickolas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 30:23

178 179 ▲1 Azparren Xabier Mikel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 34:36

179 178 ▼1 Riesebeek Oscar Alpecin – Deceuninck 38:09