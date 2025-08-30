Classifica Vuelta a España 2025, ottava tappa: Ciccone in scia a Vingegaard e Almeida, Træen in rosso

L’ottava tappa della Vuelta di Spagna non ha regalato grandissime emozioni: dopo la cronometro a squadre e un paio di frazioni in montagna, questo ultimo sabato di agosto è stato riservato alle ruote veloci. Sul traguardo di Saragozza è andato in scena uno sprint di gruppo e la classifica generale non ha subito mutamenti nelle posizioni che contano.

Il norvegese Torstein Træen ha conservato la maglia rossa di leader della graduatoria. L’alfiere della Bahrain-Victorious potrà indossare ancora per un giorno il simbolo del primato visto che vanta un vantaggio superiore ai due minuti e mezzo nei confronti dei big che lotteranno per salire sul gradino più alto del podio finale a Madrid.

Il danese Jonas Vingegaard, grande favorito della vigilia dopo il secondo posto al Tour de France, occupa la seconda posizione con un ritardo di 2’33”. Il capitano del Team Visma | Lease a Bike ha un margine di 8” sul portoghese Joao Almeida, 9” su Giulio Ciccone, 14” su Lorenzo Fortunato, 16” sullo statunitense Matteo Jorgenson, 20” sull’australiano Jai Hindley e sul nostro Giulio Pellizzari, 22” sul colombiano Egan Bernal.

Di seguito la classifica generale della Vuelta a España 2025 al termine dell’ottava tappa. Domani (domenica 31 agosto) andrà in scena la nona frazione: 192,5 km da Alfaro a Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray, previsto un arrivo in salita con gli ultimi 13,3 km al 5,2% di pendenza media che potrebbe rimescolare la graduatoria prima del giorno di riposo.

CLASSIFICA VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2025

1 1 – Træen Torstein Bahrain – Victorious 20 6″ 29:01:50

2 2 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14″ 2:33

3 3 – Almeida João UAE Team Emirates – XRG 2:41

4 4 – Ciccone Giulio Lidl – Trek 6″ 2:42

5 5 – Fortunato Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 6″ 2:47

6 6 – Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:49

7 7 – Hindley Jai Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:53

8 8 – Pellizzari Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe ,,

9 9 – Bernal Egan INEOS Grenadiers 2:55

10 10 – Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 2:58

11 11 – Pidcock Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 3:03

12 12 – Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates – XRG 3:04

13 13 – Riccitello Matthew Israel – Premier Tech 3:20

14 14 – Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike 3:38

15 15 – García Pierna Raúl Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4″ 3:39

16 16 – Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 3:40

17 17 – O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 3:53

18 18 – Lecerf Junior Soudal Quick-Step 4:15

19 19 – Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro Movistar Team 4:28

20 20 – Buitrago Santiago Bahrain – Victorious 4:36

21 21 – Frigo Marco Israel – Premier Tech 8″ 4:42

22 22 – Landa Mikel Soudal Quick-Step 4:59

23 23 – Chumil Sergio Geovani Burgos Burpellet BH 6:24

24 24 – López Harold Martín XDS Astana Team 6:30

25 26 ▲1 Meintjes Louis Intermarché – Wanty 7:47

26 27 ▲1 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 8:32

27 28 ▲1 Samitier Sergio Cofidis 6″ 8:50

28 29 ▲1 Rolland Brieuc Groupama – FDJ 9:31

29 30 ▲1 Harper Chris Team Jayco AlUla 11:22

30 31 ▲1 Guardeño Jaume Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 12:12

31 32 ▲1 Tulett Ben Team Visma | Lease a Bike 12:23

32 34 ▲2 Garofoli Gianmarco Soudal Quick-Step 12:43

33 25 ▼8 Ayuso Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 10″ 12:48

34 35 ▲1 Balderstone Abel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 12:50

35 33 ▼2 Vervaeke Louis Soudal Quick-Step 4″ 12:52

36 36 – Poels Wout XDS Astana Team 15:43

37 40 ▲3 Molard Rudy Groupama – FDJ 16:10

38 39 ▲1 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:22

39 41 ▲2 Howson Damien Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 16:41

40 42 ▲2 Vermaerke Kevin Team Picnic PostNL 17:29

41 37 ▼4 Gaudu David Groupama – FDJ 14″ 19:15

42 38 ▼4 Tiberi Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 20:02

43 45 ▲2 Romo Javier Movistar Team 20:22

44 44 – Ryan Archie EF Education – EasyPost 20:53

45 48 ▲3 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team 22:15

46 43 ▼3 Shaw James EF Education – EasyPost 22:49

47 49 ▲2 Schachmann Maximilian Soudal Quick-Step 22:50

48 50 ▲2 Braz Afonso Clément Groupama – FDJ 23:09

49 51 ▲2 Bagioli Andrea Lidl – Trek 23:28

50 46 ▼4 Beloki Markel EF Education – EasyPost 23:53

51 52 ▲1 De Pestel Sander Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 24:11

52 53 ▲1 Rivera Brandon Smith INEOS Grenadiers 24:38

53 54 ▲1 Kelderman Wilco Team Visma | Lease a Bike 24:39

54 55 ▲1 Staune-Mittet Johannes Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 24:54

55 56 ▲1 Langellotti Victor INEOS Grenadiers 25:10

56 57 ▲1 Silva Guillermo Thomas Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 25:17

57 47 ▼10 Hirt Jan Israel – Premier Tech 25:28

58 58 – Peters Nans Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 27:14

59 59 – Faura José Luis Burgos Burpellet BH 2″ ,,

60 60 – Zwiehoff Ben Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 28:02

61 63 ▲2 Sheffield Magnus INEOS Grenadiers 28:37

62 62 – Sepúlveda Eduardo Lotto 29:17

63 64 ▲1 Fisher-Black Finn Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 29:43

64 65 ▲1 Vansevenant Mauri Soudal Quick-Step 29:58

65 66 ▲1 Ourselin Paul Cofidis 30:25

66 67 ▲1 Masnada Fausto XDS Astana Team 30:38

67 69 ▲2 Pickering Finlay Bahrain – Victorious 31:04

68 70 ▲2 Aleotti Giovanni Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 31:09

69 71 ▲2 Bernard Julien Lidl – Trek 31:10

70 61 ▼9 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 31:55

71 72 ▲1 Conci Nicola XDS Astana Team 32:48

72 74 ▲2 Canal Carlos Movistar Team 33:24

73 73 – Craps Lars Lotto 33:58

74 76 ▲2 Aular Orluis Movistar Team 4″ 34:32

75 75 – Haig Jack Bahrain – Victorious 34:46

76 79 ▲3 de la Cruz David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 34:59

77 77 – Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike 35:06

78 78 – Bisiaux Léo Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 35:19

79 80 ▲1 Ermakov Roman Bahrain – Victorious 35:24

80 81 ▲1 Molenaar Alex Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 36:30

81 83 ▲2 Küng Stefan Groupama – FDJ 36:55

82 68 ▼14 Vine Jay UAE Team Emirates – XRG 22″ 37:13

83 86 ▲3 Verona Carlos Lidl – Trek 37:32

84 85 ▲1 Dunbar Eddie Team Jayco AlUla 37:50

85 87 ▲2 Labrosse Jordan Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 37:57

86 84 ▼2 Herrada Jesús Cofidis 38:22

87 89 ▲2 Jungels Bob INEOS Grenadiers 38:28

88 82 ▼6 Großschartner Felix UAE Team Emirates – XRG 38:35

89 90 ▲1 Thierry Pierre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 38:51

90 93 ▲3 Kwiatkowski Michał INEOS Grenadiers 40:13

91 95 ▲4 Koerdt Bjorn Team Picnic PostNL 40:30

92 96 ▲4 Pedersen Mads Lidl – Trek 14″ 40:54

93 91 ▼2 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis 40:55

94 88 ▼6 Quinn Sean EF Education – EasyPost 10″ 41:19

95 97 ▲2 Gruel Thibaud Groupama – FDJ 41:23

96 99 ▲3 Chaves Esteban EF Education – EasyPost 42:28

97 101 ▲4 Cavagna Rémi Groupama – FDJ 42:38

98 102 ▲4 de la Calle Hugo Burgos Burpellet BH 42:44

99 94 ▼5 Bonneu Kamiel Intermarché – Wanty 42:50

100 98 ▼2 Martinez Juan Guillermo Team Picnic PostNL 43:12

101 103 ▲2 Camprubí Marcel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 43:15

102 100 ▼2 Nerurkar Lukas EF Education – EasyPost 43:40

103 104 ▲1 Côté Pier-André Israel – Premier Tech 44:15

104 92 ▼12 Hamilton Chris Team Picnic PostNL 44:17

105 107 ▲2 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 45:47

106 106 – Sobrero Matteo Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 45:55

107 108 ▲1 Hessmann Michel Movistar Team 46:22

108 110 ▲2 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin – Deceuninck 47:07

109 112 ▲3 Mihkels Madis EF Education – EasyPost 47:13

110 109 ▼1 Gamper Patrick Team Jayco AlUla 47:19

111 111 – Petilli Simone Intermarché – Wanty 47:28

112 114 ▲2 De Pooter Dries Intermarché – Wanty 48:03

113 117 ▲4 Buratti Nicolò Bahrain – Victorious 48:42

114 116 ▲2 Gregaard Jonas Lotto 48:48

115 119 ▲4 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 49:17

116 113 ▼3 Debruyne Ramses Alpecin – Deceuninck 49:50

117 122 ▲5 Lozouet Léandre Arkéa – B&B Hotels 50:45

118 123 ▲5 O’Brien Kelland Team Jayco AlUla 50:48

119 105 ▼14 Nicolau Joel Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 50:51

120 120 – Rouland Louis Arkéa – B&B Hotels 51:17

121 125 ▲4 Kragh Andersen Søren Lidl – Trek 51:29

122 124 ▲2 Glivar Gal Alpecin – Deceuninck 51:31

123 126 ▲3 Turner Ben INEOS Grenadiers 10″ 51:44

124 127 ▲3 Stewart Jake Israel – Premier Tech 2″ 51:57

125 115 ▼10 Barceló Fernando Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 52:11

126 128 ▲2 Juul-Jensen Christopher Team Jayco AlUla 52:22

127 130 ▲3 Segaert Alec Lotto 52:25

128 129 ▲1 Ganna Filippo INEOS Grenadiers 52:41

129 133 ▲4 Leemreize Gijs Team Picnic PostNL 53:14

130 134 ▲4 Oliveira Ivo UAE Team Emirates – XRG 53:21

131 118 ▼13 Verre Alessandro Arkéa – B&B Hotels 4″ 53:49

132 135 ▲3 Christen Fabio Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 54:04

133 137 ▲4 González David Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 54:40

134 139 ▲5 Fernández Sinuhé Burgos Burpellet BH 2″ 55:39

135 140 ▲5 Denz Nico Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 56:14

136 141 ▲5 De Buyst Jasper Lotto 56:17

137 142 ▲5 Paasschens Mathijs Bahrain – Victorious 56:28

138 121 ▼17 Bou Joan Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 4″ 56:33

139 136 ▼3 van Baarle Dylan Team Visma | Lease a Bike 57:15

140 145 ▲5 Vinokurov Nicolas XDS Astana Team 4″ 58:28

141 144 ▲3 Otruba Jakub Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 4″ 58:35

142 143 ▲1 Smith Dion Intermarché – Wanty 58:36

143 146 ▲3 Bjerg Mikkel UAE Team Emirates – XRG 59:15

144 147 ▲3 Vernon Ethan Israel – Premier Tech 14″ 59:26

145 149 ▲4 Hoole Daan Lidl – Trek 1:01:46

146 151 ▲5 Planckaert Edward Alpecin – Deceuninck 4″ 1:02:14

147 154 ▲7 Guernalec Victor Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:02:37

148 150 ▲2 Artz Huub Intermarché – Wanty 1:03:06

149 155 ▲6 Raisberg Nadav Israel – Premier Tech 1:03:28

150 156 ▲6 Foldager Anders Team Jayco AlUla 1:04:18

151 158 ▲7 Zukowsky Nickolas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:04:41

152 160 ▲8 Philipsen Jasper Alpecin – Deceuninck 26″ 1:05:12

153 161 ▲8 van Dijke Tim Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 1:06:15

154 159 ▲5 Van Boven Luca Intermarché – Wanty 1:06:25

155 162 ▲7 Marit Arne Intermarché – Wanty 1:06:38

156 148 ▼8 Bayer Tobias Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:07:35

157 153 ▼4 van der Lee Jardi Christiaan EF Education – EasyPost 1:07:53

158 152 ▼6 Aparicio Mario Burgos Burpellet BH 1:08:38

159 163 ▲4 Roosen Timo Team Picnic PostNL 1:08:48

160 157 ▼3 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel Lidl – Trek 1:08:54

161 164 ▲3 Slock Liam Lotto 6″ 1:10:33

162 166 ▲4 Biermans Jenthe Arkéa – B&B Hotels 1:10:38

163 168 ▲5 Viviani Elia Lotto 6″ 1:11:41

164 167 ▲3 van Uden Casper Team Picnic PostNL 1:11:46

165 169 ▲4 Aniołkowski Stanisław Cofidis 1:12:26

166 165 ▼1 Novak Domen UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:13:47

167 170 ▲3 Azparren Xabier Mikel Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 1:17:10

168 171 ▲3 Eddy Patrick Team Picnic PostNL 1:17:15

169 172 ▲3 Riesebeek Oscar Alpecin – Deceuninck 1:33:54