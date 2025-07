Tour de France femminile 2025, Elisa Longo Borghini costretta ad abbandonare la corsa

Unfortunately, @ElisaLongoB will not start Stage 3 of @LeTourFemmes due to a gastrointestinal infection.

After fighting through the first 2 stages, her condition worsened and, together with the team, she made the tough decision to withdraw

