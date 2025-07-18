Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan in maglia verde, Pogacar si avvicina e fa bis

Jonathan Milan ha conservato il primo posto nella classifica a punti del Tour de France 2025 al termine della tredicesima tappa, una cronoscalata di 10,9 km con arrivo posto in cima a Peyragudes. Il velocista friulano non aveva velleità in questa frazione, l’obiettivo era giungere al traguardo e mantenere la maglia verde di leader con 231 punti.

Lo sprinter della Lidl-Trek può ora fare affidamento su 28 lunghezze di margine nei confronti dello sloveno Tadej Pogacar, che ha dettato legge nella prova contro il tempo e ha bissato il successo ottenuto ieri ad Hautacam. Il nostro portacolori sembra essere costretto a battagliare con il padrone dell’attuale padrone del panorama ciclistico per portare la maglia verde fino a Parigi.

Pogacar ha rafforzato ulteriormente la maglia gialla e in classifica generale ha sensibilmente distanziato il danese Jonas Vingegaard, secondo a 4’07”. La maglia a pois di miglior scalatore è in possesso del solito Pogacar, che può fare leva su dieci punti di margini nei confronti di Vingegaard e del francese Lenny Martinez.

Il belga Remco Evenepoel resta il miglior giovane, ma ora ha soltanto sei secondi di margine sul tedesco Florian Lipowitz. Di seguito tutte le classifiche del Tour de France 2025 al termine della tredicesima tappa.

CLASSIFICHE TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (dopo la tredicesima tappa)

CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA GIALLA)

1 Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 25 36″ 45:45:51

2 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 20″ 4:07

3 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 7:24

4 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 4″ 7:30

5 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 4″ 8:11

6 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 8:15

7 Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 8:50

8 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 10:36

9 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 11:43

10 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14:15

CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)

1 1 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 231

2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 203

3 3 – van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 173

4 4 – Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 154

5 5 – Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 150

6 7 ▲1 Vingegaard JonasTeam Visma | Lease a Bike 120

7 6 ▼1 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 117

8 8 – Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 90

9 9 – Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 82

10 12 ▲2 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 78

CLASSIFICA MIGLIOR SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)

1 1 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 37

2 2 – Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 27

3 4 ▲1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 27

4 3 ▼1 Woods Michael Israel – Premier Tech 22

5 5 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 16

6 7 ▲1 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 16

7 6 ▼1 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15

8 8 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 11

9 9 – Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 10

10 10 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 10

CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)

1 1 – Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 45:53:15

2 2 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 0:06

3 4 ▲1 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 0:47

4 3 ▼1 Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 0:51

5 5 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 9:33

6 6 – Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 13:20

7 7 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 26:06

8 8 – Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ 44:39

9 9 – Blackmore Joseph Israel – Premier Tech 55:56

10 10 – Baudin Alex EF Education – EasyPost 58:07