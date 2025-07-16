Ciclismo
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan in maglia verde, Martinez a pois
Jonathan Milan si conferma saldamente in testa alla classifica a punti del Tour de France al termine dell’undicesima tappa: il velocista friulano indossa la maglia verde con un vantaggio di 68 lunghezze nei confronti dello sloveno Tadej Pogacar e di 75 sull’olandese Mathieu van der Poel alla vigilia dei Pirenei.
Pogacar è caduto quando mancavano cinque chilometri al traguardo di Tolosa, ma grazie al fair play del gruppo è riuscito a rientrare e non ha perso tempo prezioso. Il fuoriclasse balcanico è secondo in classifica generale, a 29” dall’irlandese Ben Healy che indossa la maglia gialla e con un margine di 1′ sul belga Remco Evenepoel e 1’17” sul danese Jonas Vingegaard.
La maglia a pois di miglior scalatore resta sulle spalle del francese Lenny Martinez, mentre quella bianca di miglior giovane è sempre in possesso di Evenepoel. Di seguito tutte le classifiche del Tour de France al termine dell’undicesima tappa.
CLASSIFICA GENERALE (MAGLIA GIALLA)
1 1 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 25 14″ 41:01:13
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 26″ 0:29
3 3 – Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 1:29
4 4 – Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 14″ 1:46
5 5 – Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 2:06
6 6 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2:26
7 7 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 4″ 3:24
8 8 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:34
9 9 – Roglič Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:41
10 10 – Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 5:03
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA VERDE)
1 1 – Milan Jonathan Lidl – Trek 231
2 2 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 163
3 5 ▲2 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin – Deceuninck 156
4 3 ▼1 Girmay Biniam Intermarché – Wanty 154
5 4 ▼1 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 150
6 6 – Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 107
7 36 ▲29 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 90
8 7 ▼1 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 86
9 9 – Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 82
10 16 ▲6 De Lie Arnaud Lotto 75
CLASSIFICA MIGLIOR SCALATORE (MAGLIA A POIS)
1 1 – Martinez Lenny Bahrain – Victorious 27
2 2 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 16
3 3 – Woods Michael Israel – Premier Tech 11
4 4 – Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates – XRG 8
5 5 – Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 8
6 6 – Pogačar Tadej UAE Team Emirates – XRG 6
7 7 – Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility 6
8 8 – Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5
9 9 – Simmons Quinn Lidl – Trek 5
10 10 – O’Connor Ben Team Jayco AlUla 5
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – Healy Ben EF Education – EasyPost 41:01:13
2 2 – Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 1:29
3 3 – Vauquelin Kévin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2:26
4 4 – Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 3:24
5 5 – Lipowitz Florian Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 3:34
6 6 – Rodríguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 5:44
7 7 – Skjelmose Mattias Lidl – Trek 12:45
8 8 – Grégoire Romain Groupama – FDJ 15:15
9 9 – Blackmore Joseph Israel – Premier Tech 29:19
10 10 – Baudin Alex EF Education – EasyPost 30:20