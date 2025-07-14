Ciclismo
Tour de France 2025, tutte le classifiche: Jonathan Milan conserva la vetta della graduatoria a punti
La decima tappa dell’edizione numero 112 del Tour de France di ciclismo su strada, la frazione con partenza da Ennezat ed arrivo a Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, dopo 165.3 km, ha visto primeggiare, tra i 172 corridori ancora in gara, il britannico Simon Yates (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), e sono cambiati tre dei leader delle quattro principali graduatorie individuali.
L’irlandese Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost), infatti, ha conquistato sia la Maglia Gialla di leader della classifica generale, sia quella Bianca, che contraddistingue il primato nella graduatoria riservata ai giovani. Ha centrato il primato nella classifica degli scalatori, invece, il transalpino Lenny Martinez (Bahrain – Victorious), infine l’italiano Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) ha mantenuto la vetta della classifica a punti.
Tour de France 2025: Simon Yates vince la decima tappa, Ben Healy nuovo leader. Si studiano Pogacar e Vingegaard
CLASSIFICA GENERALE 10A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 10 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost 37:41:49
2 1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 29
3 1 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 01:29
4 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:46
5 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:06
6 3 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 02:26
7 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL + 03:24
8 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:34
9 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:41
10 2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 05:03
11 3 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 05:38
12 3 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 05:44
13 Mas Enric Movistar Team + 05:56
14 2 Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies + 06:32
15 5 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 07:02
16 2 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ + 10:44
17 2 Narvaez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 11:29
18 7 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco-AlUla + 11:50
19 3 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ + 15:15
20 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 15:41
21 Benoot Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 18:14
22 9 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 19:49
23 19 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 20:26
24 Meurisse Xandro Alpecin-Deceuninck + 21:28
25 22 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers + 21:41
26 7 Berthet Clément Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 21:46
27 2 Rodriguez Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 23:14
28 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 23:28
29 1 Pacher Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 27:08
30 24 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 28:36
31 22 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech + 28:54
32 11 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 29:53
33 6 Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL + 29:56
34 10 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost + 30:20
35 1 Eenkhoorn Pascal Soudal Quick-Step + 31:06
36 20 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team + 31:34
37 5 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies + 31:38
38 2 Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 32:55
39 16 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto + 33:16
40 5 Venturini Clément ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 33:18
41 4 Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility + 35:21
42 4 Cras Steff Team TotalEnergies + 35:41
43 14 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 36:21
44 20 Yates Adam UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 36:24
45 1 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost + 37:33
46 5 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 37:42
47 18 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek + 37:55
48 22 Powless Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 38:34
49 1 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers + 38:56
50 33 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 38:57
51 21 Mühlberger Gregor Movistar Team + 40:35
52 18 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers + 41:14
53 16 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies + 42:51
54 5 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team + 43:33
55 6 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team + 44:19
56 6 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies + 44:49
57 2 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL + 44:49
58 19 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 45:45
59 1 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 47:19
60 11 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 48:23
61 7 Neilands Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 48:27
62 9 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 49:04
63 12 Stuyven Jasper Lidl-Trek + 50:14
64 41 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility + 51:44
65 32 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 51:47
66 9 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 52:01
67 7 Aranburu Alex Cofidis + 53:58
68 11 Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers + 54:43
69 11 Schachmann Max Soudal Quick-Step + 55:08
70 20 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 55:45
71 26 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 57:02
72 28 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 57:25
73 10 Skujins Toms Lidl-Trek + 57:27
74 24 Valgren Michael EF Education-EasyPost + 57:28
75 13 Le Berre Mathis ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 58:13
76 10 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 58:31
77 1 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 58:37
78 50 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 59:06
79 28 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 59:17
80 7 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 59:23
81 11 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 59:56
82 8 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost + 59:58
83 31 Naesen Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:00:22
84 30 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL + 01:01:40
85 8 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 01:02:25
86 3 Teuns Dylan Cofidis + 01:02:38
87 29 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:02:50
88 11 Woods Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 01:02:53
89 42 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious + 01:03:08
90 20 Lutsenko Alexey Israel-Premier Tech + 01:03:21
91 10 Van Moer Brent Lotto + 01:03:28
92 26 Barthe Cyril Groupama-FDJ + 01:04:06
93 15 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:04:30
94 12 Champoussin Clément XDS Astana Team + 01:04:46
95 13 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:05:28
96 34 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 01:05:28
97 12 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:05:43
98 31 Izagirre Ion Cofidis + 01:06:43
99 24 Rubio Einer Movistar Team + 01:09:00
100 5 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team + 01:09:51
101 7 Louvel Matis Israel-Premier Tech + 01:11:25
102 17 Barta William Movistar Team + 01:11:50
103 22 Touzé Damien Cofidis + 01:11:54
104 21 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team + 01:12:33
105 21 Pithie Laurence Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:12:41
106 19 Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers + 01:13:28
107 4 Mohoric Matej Bahrain Victorious + 01:13:37
108 18 Sepulveda Eduardo Lotto + 01:13:47
109 1 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility + 01:14:45
110 25 Stannard Robert Bahrain Victorious + 01:14:59
111 7 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies + 01:15:13
112 1 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 01:17:42
113 22 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:18:24
114 24 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 01:18:56
115 22 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 01:19:45
116 20 Wright Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:19:55
117 1 Russo Clément Groupama-FDJ + 01:20:26
118 1 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:21:05
119 8 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:22:46
120 18 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 01:23:15
121 15 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:23:20
122 8 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:23:31
123 11 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 01:27:27
124 4 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ + 01:28:20
125 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:29:50
126 5 Ackermann Pascal Israel-Premier Tech + 01:30:59
127 5 van Poppel Danny Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:31:17
128 4 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers + 01:31:50
129 23 Bol Cees XDS Astana Team + 01:33:03
130 3 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL + 01:33:34
131 2 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:34:52
132 Stewart Jake Israel-Premier Tech + 01:35:02
133 26 Drizners Jarrad Lotto + 01:35:19
134 Reinders Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:35:31
135 2 Capiot Amaury ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:36:16
136 1 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL + 01:36:46
137 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL + 01:36:49
138 2 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:36:49
139 7 Rutsch Jonas Intermarché-Wanty + 01:37:02
140 1 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility + 01:37:40
141 20 De Lie Arnaud Lotto + 01:37:47
142 4 Mezgec Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:38:48
143 3 Renard Alexis Cofidis + 01:39:17
144 3 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek + 01:39:20
145 3 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 01:39:24
146 2 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 01:39:44
147 10 Rex Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty + 01:39:44
148 2 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 01:39:51
149 4 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ + 01:40:11
150 7 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis + 01:40:13
151 4 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:40:21
152 17 Grignard Sébastien Lotto + 01:40:35
153 1 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 01:40:43
154 6 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step + 01:40:51
155 6 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL + 01:41:39
156 3 Braet Vito Intermarché-Wanty + 01:41:49
157 1 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain Victorious + 01:42:17
158 7 Démare Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:42:20
159 1 Boivin Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 01:45:39
160 8 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto + 01:46:04
161 12 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team + 01:47:03
162 4 Dillier Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:49:03
163 1 Gradek Kamil Bahrain Victorious + 01:49:07
164 3 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 01:49:09
165 2 van Dijke Mick Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:49:23
166 4 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:49:24
167 3 Consonni Simone Lidl-Trek + 01:49:33
168 3 Theuns Edward Lidl-Trek + 01:49:57
169 3 Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:52:12
170 1 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:52:55
171 3 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty + 01:57:27
172 3 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies + 02:02:55
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI 10A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek 227
2 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 163
3 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty 151
4 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step 150
5 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 128
6 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies 106
7 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 86
8 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Deceuninck 67
9 2 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek 64
10 1 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step 59
11 1 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL 58
12 5 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost 55
13 2 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 51
14 2 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ 49
15 2 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 48
16 2 De Lie Arnaud Lotto 48
17 10 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 43
18 Coquard Bryan Cofidis 40
19 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ 38
20 19 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike 37
21 1 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain Victorious 37
22 1 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 36
23 1 Rex Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty 35
24 1 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL 34
25 5 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 33
26 1 Consonni Simone Lidl-Trek 33
27 3 Ackermann Pascal Israel-Premier Tech 33
28 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility 29
29 3 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL 28
30 17 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious 27
31 3 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team 25
32 3 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost 25
33 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 24
34 5 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team 24
35 32 Romeo Iván Movistar Team 22
36 5 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility 20
37 5 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team 20
38 7 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 20
39 44 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost 20
40 7 Van Moer Brent Lotto 20
41 7 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 20
42 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech 19
43 5 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 19
44 8 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck 19
45 8 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 18
46 6 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost 17
47 6 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 17
48 6 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team 17
49 6 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team 17
50 6 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16
51 9 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla 16
52 6 Barta William Movistar Team 15
53 5 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike 15
54 5 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility 15
55 5 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek 14
56 5 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 14
57 5 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 14
58 5 Russo Clément Groupama-FDJ 14
59 5 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty 14
60 5 Narvaez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates-XRG 13
61 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco-AlUla 13
62 6 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 13
63 6 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies 13
64 6 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team 13
65 6 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost 13
66 5 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto 12
67 5 Capiot Amaury ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 12
68 Woods Michael Israel-Premier Tech 11
69 4 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility 10
70 6 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team 10
71 8 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG 10
72 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco-AlUla 10
73 7 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team 9
74 5 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers 9
75 5 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers 8
76 5 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team 8
77 5 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty 7
78 5 Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies 6
79 4 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies 6
80 6 Powless Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 6
81 5 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team 6
82 2 Drizners Jarrad Lotto 6
83 6 Renard Alexis Cofidis 6
84 6 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla 6
85 6 Démare Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 6
86 5 Mas Enric Movistar Team 5
87 5 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious 5
88 Lutsenko Alexey Israel-Premier Tech 5
89 5 Wright Fred Bahrain Victorious 5
90 5 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG 5
91 5 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe 4
92 5 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies 4
93 5 Valgren Michael EF Education-EasyPost 4
94 5 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck 4
95 5 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL 4
96 5 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ 4
97 5 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates-XRG 3
98 4 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team 3
99 6 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 3
100 5 Stewart Jake Israel-Premier Tech 3
101 5 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers 2
102 5 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step 2
103 5 Neilands Krists Israel-Premier Tech 2
104 5 Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 2
105 5 Touzé Damien Cofidis 2
106 5 Stannard Robert Bahrain Victorious 2
107 5 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty 2
108 Pacher Quentin Groupama-FDJ 1
109 5 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team 1
110 7 Stuyven Jasper Lidl-Trek 1
111 6 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL 1
CLASSIFICA GPM 10A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 7 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious 27
2 1 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost 16
3 13 Woods Michael Israel-Premier Tech 11
4 3 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG 8
5 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 8
6 4 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG 7
7 7 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility 6
8 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike 5
9 2 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek 5
10 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco-AlUla 5
11 5 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4
12 8 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike 4
13 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 4
14 9 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 3
15 6 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis 2
16 6 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS 1
17 6 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies 1
18 6 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost 1
19 6 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility 1
20 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost 1
21 Powless Neilson EF Education-EasyPost 1
22 7 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team 1
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI 10A TAPPA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025
1 5 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost 37:41:49
2 1 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 01:29
3 1 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 02:26
4 1 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL + 03:24
5 1 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:34
6 1 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 05:44
7 2 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 07:02
8 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ + 15:15
9 4 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech + 28:54
10 2 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost + 30:20
11 2 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto + 33:16
12 1 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 37:42
13 5 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek + 37:55
14 4 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers + 41:14
15 2 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies + 44:49
16 1 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL + 44:49
17 1 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 47:19
18 6 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 51:47
19 2 Le Berre Mathis ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 58:13
20 1 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 58:37
21 4 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 59:17
22 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 59:56
23 9 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL + 01:01:40
24 4 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:02:50
25 8 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious + 01:03:08
26 6 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 01:05:28
27 7 Pithie Laurence Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:12:41
28 1 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 01:17:42
29 6 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 01:19:45
30 4 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 01:27:27
31 2 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ + 01:28:20
32 1 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:29:50
33 3 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers + 01:31:50
34 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL + 01:36:46
35 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL + 01:36:49
36 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility + 01:37:40
37 6 De Lie Arnaud Lotto + 01:37:47
38 1 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek + 01:39:20
39 1 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 01:39:24
40 1 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ + 01:40:11
41 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 01:40:43
42 2 Braet Vito Intermarché-Wanty + 01:41:49
43 3 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto + 01:46:04
44 1 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 01:49:09
45 1 van Dijke Mick Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:49:23
46 1 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty + 01:57:27
47 1 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies + 02:02:55