Classifica Tour de France 2025: Van der Poel maglia gialla, Pogacar guadagna secondi su Vingegaard
La conclusione della seconda tappa del Tour de France 2025 di ciclismo su strada, con partenza da Lauwin-Planque ed arrivo a Boulogne-sur-Mer, dopo 209.1 km, ha consegnato la nuova maglia gialla, che identifica tra tutti i corridori il leader della classifica generale, a Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck).
Il neerlandese si impone in una volata ristretta nella seconda frazione, andando a precedere lo sloveno Tadej Pogacar ( UAE Team Emirates – XRG), secondo nella generale a 4″, ed il danese Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), terzo in classifica a 6″.
CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (Seconda tappa)
1 27 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck 08:38:42
2 16 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 04
3 17 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 06
4 12 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 10
5 3 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 10
6 25 Mas Enric Movistar Team + 10
7 6 Philipsen Jasper Alpecin-Deceuninck + 31
8 17 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech + 41
9 21 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 41
10 24 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco-AlUla + 41
11 41 Powless Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 49
12 56 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 49
13 47 Almeida João UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 49
14 44 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 49
15 41 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 49
16 60 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL + 49
17 56 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 49
18 51 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 49
19 58 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 49
20 64 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ + 49
21 60 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 49
22 58 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 49
23 72 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies + 49
24 75 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto + 49
25 73 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 49
26 28 Berthet Clément Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:20
27 16 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 01:20
28 43 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 01:20
29 41 Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies + 01:20
30 53 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 01:20
31 58 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers + 01:20
32 64 Haig Jack Bahrain Victorious + 01:20
33 60 Cras Steff Team TotalEnergies + 01:20
34 66 Teuns Dylan Cofidis + 01:20
35 68 Wright Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:20
36 70 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:20
37 27 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers + 01:39
38 24 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost + 01:39
39 16 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:39
40 13 Benoot Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:39
41 72 Venturini Clément ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:47
42 24 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost + 02:18
43 35 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 02:18
44 47 Narvaez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 02:18
45 10 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL + 02:23
46 28 Valgren Michael EF Education-EasyPost + 02:23
47 30 Touzé Damien Cofidis + 02:43
48 16 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 03:08
49 66 Skujins Toms Lidl-Trek + 03:10
50 44 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 03:22
51 46 Aranburu Alex Cofidis + 03:22
52 48 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies + 03:32
53 46 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ + 03:32
54 39 Neilands Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 03:32
55 44 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team + 03:32
56 32 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost + 03:32
57 19 Meurisse Xandro Alpecin-Deceuninck + 03:34
58 11 Stannard Robert Bahrain Victorious + 04:00
59 31 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies + 04:11
60 10 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 04:18
61 49 Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL + 04:38
62 47 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 04:43
63 18 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL + 04:56
64 59 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 05:13
65 59 Russo Clément Groupama-FDJ + 05:13
66 45 Stuyven Jasper Lidl-Trek + 05:13
67 34 Barthe Cyril Groupama-FDJ + 05:13
68 83 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ + 05:28
69 61 Pacher Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 05:28
70 91 Lutsenko Alexey Israel-Premier Tech + 05:28
71 69 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 05:29
72 31 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek + 05:43
73 20 Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility + 05:52
74 7 Louvel Matis Israel-Premier Tech + 05:52
75 3 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck + 05:52
76 1 Naesen Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 05:52
77 2 Eenkhoorn Pascal Soudal Quick-Step + 05:52
78 24 Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers + 05:52
79 43 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility + 05:58
80 51 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 05:59
81 61 Rodriguez Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 05:59
82 80 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco-AlUla + 06:08
83 9 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 06:14
84 72 Dunbar Edward Team Jayco-AlUla + 06:38
85 83 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team + 06:41
86 87 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 06:41
87 61 Mezgec Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 06:49
88 24 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost + 06:51
89 89 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies + 07:12
90 75 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers + 07:26
91 33 Izagirre Ion Cofidis + 07:27
92 30 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 07:27
93 5 Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers + 07:28
94 11 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 07:28
95 25 Cattaneo Mattia Soudal Quick-Step + 07:33
96 25 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 07:34
97 28 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 07:39
98 89 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 07:59
99 86 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL + 07:59
100 65 van den Berg Marijn EF Education-EasyPost + 07:59
101 63 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 08:10
102 41 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL + 08:11
103 66 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 08:12
104 34 Zimmermann Georg Intermarché-Wanty + 08:21
105 13 Pithie Laurence Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 08:22
106 33 Mühlberger Gregor Movistar Team + 08:26
107 46 Capiot Amaury ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 08:38
108 43 Renard Alexis Cofidis + 08:38
109 52 De Buyst Jasper Lotto + 08:38
110 25 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team + 08:38
111 29 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto + 08:38
112 40 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 08:50
113 37 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 08:50
114 46 Stewart Jake Israel-Premier Tech + 08:50
115 8 Reinders Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 09:05
116 8 Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 09:05
117 6 Mohoric Matej Bahrain Victorious + 09:05
118 1 Braet Vito Intermarché-Wanty + 09:25
119 32 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL + 09:37
120 3 van Dijke Mick Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 10:13
121 13 Le Berre Mathis ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 10:31
122 13 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers + 10:31
123 17 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis + 10:31
124 30 Jeannière Emilien Team TotalEnergies + 10:31
125 33 Yates Adam UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 10:31
126 27 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 10:53
127 124 Wærenskjold Søren Uno-X Mobility + 11:03
128 16 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek + 11:03
129 117 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team + 11:07
130 101 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility + 11:07
131 112 Ackermann Pascal Israel-Premier Tech + 11:07
132 110 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 11:07
133 93 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 11:32
134 70 Démare Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 11:43
135 49 Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 11:43
136 35 Van Moer Brent Lotto + 11:43
137 30 Woods Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 11:44
138 37 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 11:44
139 90 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 11:46
140 98 De Lie Arnaud Lotto + 11:46
141 90 van Poppel Danny Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 11:46
142 98 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 11:46
143 104 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team + 11:46
144 96 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain Victorious + 11:46
145 99 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 11:46
146 84 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 11:46
147 88 Boivin Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 11:46
148 85 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 11:46
149 45 Drizners Jarrad Lotto + 11:46
150 31 Consonni Simone Lidl-Trek + 12:05
151 37 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step + 12:13
152 29 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ + 12:16
153 37 Theuns Edward Lidl-Trek + 12:33
154 25 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility + 12:50
155 28 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 13:17
156 20 Rutsch Jonas Intermarché-Wanty + 13:17
157 25 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 13:17
158 10 Rex Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty + 13:17
159 22 Sepulveda Eduardo Lotto + 13:17
160 27 Grignard Sébastien Lotto + 13:17
161 4 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 13:17
162 16 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team + 13:17
163 18 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL + 13:17
164 5 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 13:17
165 2 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 13:20
166 40 Gradek Kamil Bahrain Victorious + 13:33
167 15 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious + 14:24
168 1 Schachmann Max Soudal Quick-Step + 14:30
169 1 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla + 14:30
170 4 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty + 14:30
171 9 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 14:30
172 7 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies + 15:29
173 3 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 15:43
174 19 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 15:50
175 34 Rubio Einer Movistar Team + 16:22
176 48 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 16:25
177 30 Champoussin Clément XDS Astana Team + 16:25
178 29 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 16:25
179 13 Dillier Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 17:35
180 3 Barta William Movistar Team + 17:38
181 10 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 17:38
182 10 Bol Cees XDS Astana Team + 17:57