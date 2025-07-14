Ciclismo
Classifica Tour de France 2025, decima tappa: Ben Healy è il nuovo leader
La conclusione della decima tappa del Tour de France 2025 di ciclismo su strada, con partenza da Ennezat ed arrivo a Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, dopo 165.3 km, ha fatto cambiare padrone alla maglia gialla, che identifica tra tutti i corridori il leader della classifica generale, passata sulle spalle di Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost).
L’irlandese è andato in fuga ed è arrivato terzo quest’oggi, ed ora vanta 29″ di margine sullo sloveno Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), secondo, 1’29” sul belga Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), terzo, e 1’46” sul danese Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), quarto.
CLASSIFICA TOUR DE FRANCE 2025 (Decima tappa)
1 10 Healy Ben EF Education-EasyPost 37:41:49
2 1 Pogacar Tadej UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 29
3 1 Evenepoel Remco Soudal Quick-Step + 01:29
4 Vingegaard Jonas Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:46
5 Jorgenson Matteo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 02:06
6 3 Vauquelin Kévin ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 02:26
7 Onley Oscar Team Picnic PostNL + 03:24
8 Lipowitz Florian Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:34
9 Roglic Primoz Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 03:41
10 2 Johannessen Tobias Halland Uno-X Mobility + 05:03
11 3 Gall Felix Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 05:38
12 3 Rodriguez Carlos INEOS Grenadiers + 05:44
13 Mas Enric Movistar Team + 05:56
14 2 Jegat Jordan Team TotalEnergies + 06:32
15 5 Skjelmose Mattias Lidl-Trek + 07:02
16 2 Martin-Guyonnet Guillaume Groupama-FDJ + 10:44
17 2 Narvaez Jhonatan UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 11:29
18 7 O’Connor Ben Team Jayco-AlUla + 11:50
19 3 Grégoire Romain Groupama-FDJ + 15:15
20 Buchmann Emanuel Cofidis + 15:41
21 Benoot Tiesj Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 18:14
22 9 Kuss Sepp Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 19:49
23 19 Yates Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 20:26
24 Meurisse Xandro Alpecin-Deceuninck + 21:28
25 22 Arensman Thymen INEOS Grenadiers + 21:41
26 7 Berthet Clément Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 21:46
27 2 Rodriguez Cristian ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 23:14
28 Madouas Valentin Groupama-FDJ + 23:28
29 1 Pacher Quentin Groupama-FDJ + 27:08
30 24 van der Poel Mathieu Alpecin-Deceuninck + 28:36
31 22 Blackmore Joe Israel-Premier Tech + 28:54
32 11 Scotson Callum Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 29:53
33 6 Barguil Warren Team Picnic PostNL + 29:56
34 10 Baudin Alex EF Education-EasyPost + 30:20
35 1 Eenkhoorn Pascal Soudal Quick-Step + 31:06
36 20 Higuita Sergio XDS Astana Team + 31:34
37 5 Delettre Alexandre Team TotalEnergies + 31:38
38 2 Vlasov Aleksandr Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 32:55
39 16 Berckmoes Jenno Lotto + 33:16
40 5 Venturini Clément ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 33:18
41 4 Hoelgaard Markus Uno-X Mobility + 35:21
42 4 Cras Steff Team TotalEnergies + 35:41
43 14 Campenaerts Victor Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 36:21
44 20 Yates Adam UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 36:24
45 1 Sweeny Harry EF Education-EasyPost + 37:33
46 5 Van Wilder Ilan Soudal Quick-Step + 37:42
47 18 Simmons Quinn Lidl-Trek + 37:55
48 22 Powless Neilson EF Education-EasyPost + 38:34
49 1 Thomas Geraint INEOS Grenadiers + 38:56
50 33 Paret-Peintre Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 38:57
51 21 Mühlberger Gregor Movistar Team + 40:35
52 18 Laurance Axel INEOS Grenadiers + 41:14
53 16 Burgaudeau Mathieu Team TotalEnergies + 42:51
54 5 Oliveira Nelson Movistar Team + 43:33
55 6 Velasco Simone XDS Astana Team + 44:19
56 6 Gachignard Thomas Team TotalEnergies + 44:49
57 2 van den Broek Frank Team Picnic PostNL + 44:49
58 19 Wellens Tim UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 45:45
59 1 Tronchon Bastien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 47:19
60 11 van Aert Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 48:23
61 7 Neilands Krists Israel-Premier Tech + 48:27
62 9 Soler Marc UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 49:04
63 12 Stuyven Jasper Lidl-Trek + 50:14
64 41 Johannessen Anders Halland Uno-X Mobility + 51:44
65 32 Verstrynge Emiel Alpecin-Deceuninck + 51:47
66 9 Alaphilippe Julian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 52:01
67 7 Aranburu Alex Cofidis + 53:58
68 11 Foss Tobias INEOS Grenadiers + 54:43
69 11 Schachmann Max Soudal Quick-Step + 55:08
70 20 Trentin Matteo Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 55:45
71 26 Buitrago Santiago Bahrain Victorious + 57:02
72 28 Tejada Harold XDS Astana Team + 57:25
73 10 Skujins Toms Lidl-Trek + 57:27
74 24 Valgren Michael EF Education-EasyPost + 57:28
75 13 Le Berre Mathis ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 58:13
76 10 Hirschi Marc Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 58:31
77 1 García Raúl ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 58:37
78 50 Storer Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 59:06
79 28 Paret-Peintre Valentin Soudal Quick-Step + 59:17
80 7 Moscon Gianni Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 59:23
81 11 Mayrhofer Marius Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 59:56
82 8 Asgreen Kasper EF Education-EasyPost + 59:58
83 31 Naesen Oliver Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:00:22
84 30 Lund Andresen Tobias Team Picnic PostNL + 01:01:40
85 8 Leknessund Andreas Uno-X Mobility + 01:02:25
86 3 Teuns Dylan Cofidis + 01:02:38
87 29 Costiou Ewen ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:02:50
88 11 Woods Michael Israel-Premier Tech + 01:02:53
89 42 Martinez Lenny Bahrain Victorious + 01:03:08
90 20 Lutsenko Alexey Israel-Premier Tech + 01:03:21
91 10 Van Moer Brent Lotto + 01:03:28
92 26 Barthe Cyril Groupama-FDJ + 01:04:06
93 15 Armirail Bruno Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team + 01:04:30
94 12 Champoussin Clément XDS Astana Team + 01:04:46
95 13 Haller Marco Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:05:28
96 34 Castrillo Pablo Movistar Team + 01:05:28
97 12 Schmid Mauro Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:05:43
98 31 Izagirre Ion Cofidis + 01:06:43
99 24 Rubio Einer Movistar Team + 01:09:00
100 5 Teunissen Mike XDS Astana Team + 01:09:51
101 7 Louvel Matis Israel-Premier Tech + 01:11:25
102 17 Barta William Movistar Team + 01:11:50
103 22 Touzé Damien Cofidis + 01:11:54
104 21 García Cortina Iván Movistar Team + 01:12:33
105 21 Pithie Laurence Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:12:41
106 19 Swift Connor INEOS Grenadiers + 01:13:28
107 4 Mohoric Matej Bahrain Victorious + 01:13:37
108 18 Sepulveda Eduardo Lotto + 01:13:47
109 1 Abrahamsen Jonas Uno-X Mobility + 01:14:45
110 25 Stannard Robert Bahrain Victorious + 01:14:59
111 7 Turgis Anthony Team TotalEnergies + 01:15:13
112 1 Romeo Iván Movistar Team + 01:17:42
113 22 Groves Kaden Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:18:24
114 24 Coquard Bryan Cofidis + 01:18:56
115 22 Nys Thibau Lidl-Trek + 01:19:45
116 20 Wright Fred Bahrain Victorious + 01:19:55
117 1 Russo Clément Groupama-FDJ + 01:20:26
118 1 Politt Nils UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:21:05
119 8 Vermeersch Gianni Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:22:46
120 18 Albanese Vincenzo EF Education-EasyPost + 01:23:15
121 15 Sivakov Pavel UAE Team Emirates-XRG + 01:23:20
122 8 Rickaert Jonas Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:23:31
123 11 Barré Louis Intermarché-Wanty + 01:27:27
124 4 Penhoët Paul Groupama-FDJ + 01:28:20
125 Plapp Lucas Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:29:50
126 5 Ackermann Pascal Israel-Premier Tech + 01:30:59
127 5 van Poppel Danny Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:31:17
128 4 Watson Sam INEOS Grenadiers + 01:31:50
129 23 Bol Cees XDS Astana Team + 01:33:03
130 3 Märkl Niklas Team Picnic PostNL + 01:33:34
131 2 Dainese Alberto Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:34:52
132 Stewart Jake Israel-Premier Tech + 01:35:02
133 26 Drizners Jarrad Lotto + 01:35:19
134 Reinders Elmar Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:35:31
135 2 Capiot Amaury ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:36:16
136 1 Flynn Sean Team Picnic PostNL + 01:36:46
137 Bittner Pavel Team Picnic PostNL + 01:36:49
138 2 Affini Edoardo Team Visma | Lease a Bike + 01:36:49
139 7 Rutsch Jonas Intermarché-Wanty + 01:37:02
140 1 Fredheim Stian Uno-X Mobility + 01:37:40
141 20 De Lie Arnaud Lotto + 01:37:47
142 4 Mezgec Luka Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:38:48
143 3 Renard Alexis Cofidis + 01:39:17
144 3 Milan Jonathan Lidl-Trek + 01:39:20
145 3 Girmay Biniam Intermarché-Wanty + 01:39:24
146 2 Merlier Tim Soudal Quick-Step + 01:39:44
147 10 Rex Laurenz Intermarché-Wanty + 01:39:44
148 2 Cort Magnus Uno-X Mobility + 01:39:51
149 4 Askey Lewis Groupama-FDJ + 01:40:11
150 7 Thomas Benjamin Cofidis + 01:40:13
151 4 Groenewegen Dylan Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:40:21
152 17 Grignard Sébastien Lotto + 01:40:35
153 1 Page Hugo Intermarché-Wanty + 01:40:43
154 6 Van Lerberghe Bert Soudal Quick-Step + 01:40:51
155 6 Naberman Tim Team Picnic PostNL + 01:41:39
156 3 Braet Vito Intermarché-Wanty + 01:41:49
157 1 Bauhaus Phil Bahrain Victorious + 01:42:17
158 7 Démare Arnaud ARKEA-B&B HOTELS + 01:42:20
159 1 Boivin Guillaume Israel-Premier Tech + 01:45:39
160 8 Van Eetvelt Lennert Lotto + 01:46:04
161 12 Ballerini Davide XDS Astana Team + 01:47:03
162 4 Dillier Silvan Alpecin-Deceuninck + 01:49:03
163 1 Gradek Kamil Bahrain Victorious + 01:49:07
164 3 Fedorov Yevgeniy XDS Astana Team + 01:49:09
165 2 van Dijke Mick Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:49:23
166 4 Durbridge Luke Team Jayco-AlUla + 01:49:24
167 3 Consonni Simone Lidl-Trek + 01:49:33
168 3 Theuns Edward Lidl-Trek + 01:49:57
169 3 Lienhard Fabian Tudor Pro Cycling Team + 01:52:12
170 1 Meeus Jordi Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe + 01:52:55
171 3 van Sintmaartensdijk Roel Intermarché-Wanty + 01:57:27
172 3 Vercher Mattéo Team TotalEnergies + 02:02:55