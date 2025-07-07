Calendario Mondiali pallanuoto 2025: orari giorno per giorno, programma, tv, streaming

Da venerdì 11 a giovedì 24 luglio si terranno a Singapore i Mondiali 2025 di pallanuoto maschile e femminile: i due tornei si giocheranno a giorni alterni, con le donne che inizieranno l’11 e termineranno il 23, mentre gli uomini esordiranno il 12 e si congederanno il 24.

Nel torneo femminile il Setterosa è inserito nel Girone A con Australia, Singapore e Nuova Zelanda, mentre nel torneo maschile il Settebello è stato sorteggiato nel Girone A con Serbia, Romania e Sudafrica. In ciascun girone la prima classificata andrà direttamente ai quarti, mentre seconda e terza dovranno affrontare gli ottavi.

I Mondiali 2025 di pallanuoto in programma a Singapore saranno trasmessi in diretta tv su Rai Sport (canali precisi da definire) e Sky Sport (canali precisi da definire), mentre la diretta streaming sarà garantita da Rai Play, Sky Go e NOW, infine OA Sport vi offrirà la diretta live testuale.

CALENDARIO MONDIALI PALLANUOTO SINGAPORE 2025

Venerdì 11 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – SUDAFRICA-SPAGNA (Girone D)

04.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – ARGENTINA-PAESI BASSI (Girone B)

06.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – STATI UNITI-CINA (Girone B)

07.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – FRANCIA-GRAN BRETAGNA (Girone D)

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – GIAPPONE-CROAZIA (Girone C)

11.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – ITALIA-NUOVA ZELANDA (Girone A)

13.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – SINGAPORE-AUSTRALIA (Girone A)

14.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – GRECIA-UNGHERIA (Girone C)

Sabato 12 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO – SERBIA-SUDAFRICA (Girone A)

04.35 PALLANUOTO – CANADA-STATI UNITI (Girone C)

06.10 PALLANUOTO – CINA-CROAZIA (Girone D)

07.45 PALLANUOTO – BRASILE-SINGAPORE (Girone C)

10.00 PALLANUOTO – SPAGNA-GIAPPONE (Girone B)

11.35 PALLANUOTO – UNGHERIA-AUSTRALIA (Girone B)

13.10 PALLANUOTO – MONTENEGRO-GRECIA (Girone D)

14.45 PALLANUOTO – ROMANIA-ITALIA (Girone A)

Domenica 13 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – CINA-ARGENTINA (Girone B)

04.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – UNGHERIA-GIAPPONE (Girone C)

06.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – GRAN BRETAGNA-SUDAFRICA (Girone D)

07.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – CROAZIA-GRECIA (Girone C)

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – SPAGNA-FRANCIA (Girone D)

11.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – AUSTRALIA-ITALIA (Girone A)

13.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – NUOVA ZELANDA-SINGAPORE (Girone A)

14.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – PAESI BASSI -STATI UNITI (Girone B)

Lunedì 14 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO – STATI UNITI-BRASILE (Girone C)

04.35 PALLANUOTO – SUDAFRICA-ROMANIA (Girone A)

06.10 PALLANUOTO – GRECIA-CINA (Girone D)

07.45 PALLANUOTO – GIAPPONE-UNGHERIA (Girone B)

10.00 PALLANUOTO – AUSTRALIA-SPAGNA (Girone B)

11.35 PALLANUOTO – CROAZIA-MONTENEGRO (Girone D)

13.10 PALLANUOTO – SINGAPORE-CANADA (Girone C)

14.45 PALLANUOTO – ITALIA-SERBIA (Girone A)

Martedì 15 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – ARGENTINA-STATI UNITI (Girone B)

04.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – GRECIA-GIAPPONE (Girone C)

06.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – SUDAFRICA-FRANCIA (Girone D)

07.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – GRAN BRETAGNA-SPAGNA (Girone D)

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – CINA-PAESI BASSI (Girone B)

11.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – AUSTRALIA-NUOVA ZELANDA (Girone A)

13.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – ITALIA-SINGAPORE (Girone A)

14.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – CROAZIA-UNGHERIA (Girone C)

Mercoledì 16 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO – CANADA-BRASILE (Girone C)

04.35 PALLANUOTO – AUSTRALIA-GIAPPONE (Girone B)

06.10 PALLANUOTO – CINA-MONTENEGRO (Girone D)

07.45 PALLANUOTO – ITALIA-SUDAFRICA (Girone A)

10.00 PALLANUOTO – SERBIA-ROMANIA (Girone A)

11.35 PALLANUOTO – GRECIA-CROAZIA (Girone D)

13.10 PALLANUOTO – SINGAPORE-STATI UNITI (Girone C)

14.45 PALLANUOTO – SPAGNA-UNGHERIA (Girone B)

Giovedì 17 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali 13° posto 4A-4B (25)

04.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali 13° posto 4C-4D (26)

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Ottavi di finale 2A-3B (27)

11.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Ottavi di finale 3A-2B (28)

13.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Ottavi di finale 2C-3D (29)

14.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Ottavi di finale 3C-2D (30)

Venerdì 18 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali 13° posto 4A-4B (25)

04.35 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali 13° posto 4C-4D (26)

10.00 PALLANUOTO – Ottavi di finale 2A-3B (27)

11.35 PALLANUOTO – Ottavi di finale 3A-2B (28)

13.10 PALLANUOTO – Ottavi di finale 2C-3D (29)

14.45 PALLANUOTO – Ottavi di finale 3C-2D (30)

Sabato 19 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 15° posto perd. 25-perd. 26

04.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 13° posto vinc. 25-vinc. 26

06.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali 9° posto perd. 27-perd. 29 (33)

07.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali 9° posto perd. 28-perd. 30 (34)

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Quarti di finale 1A-vinc. 29 (35)

11.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Quarti di finale 1B-vinc. 30 (36)

13.10 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Quarti di finale 1C-vinc. 27 (37)

14.45 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Quarti di finale 1D-vinc. 28 (38)

Domenica 20 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO – Finale 15° posto perd. 25-perd. 26

04.35 PALLANUOTO – Finale 13° posto vinc. 25-vinc. 26

06.10 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali 9° posto perd. 27-perd. 29 (33)

07.45 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali 9° posto perd. 28-perd. 30 (34)

10.00 PALLANUOTO – Quarti di finale 1A-vinc. 29 (35)

11.35 PALLANUOTO – Quarti di finale 1B-vinc. 30 (36)

13.10 PALLANUOTO – Quarti di finale 1C-vinc. 27 (37)

14.45 PALLANUOTO – Quarti di finale 1D-vinc. 28 (38)

Lunedì 21 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 11° posto perd. 33-perd. 34

04.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 9° posto vinc. 33-vinc. 34

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali 5° posto perd. 35-perd. 36 (41)

11.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali vinc. 35-vinc. 36 (43)

14.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali 5° posto perd. 37-perd. 38 (42)

15.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Semifinali vinc. 37-vinc. 38 (44)

Martedì 22 luglio

03.00 PALLANUOTO – Finale 11° posto perd. 33-perd. 34

04.35 PALLANUOTO – Finale 9° posto vinc. 33-vinc. 34

10.00 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali 5° posto perd. 35-perd. 36 (41)

11.35 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali vinc. 35-vinc. 36 (43)

14.00 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali 5° posto perd. 37-perd. 38 (42)

15.35 PALLANUOTO – Semifinali vinc. 37-vinc. 38 (44)

Mercoledì 23 luglio

10.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 7° posto perd. 41-perd. 42

11.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 3° posto perd. 43-perd. 44

14.00 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale 5° posto vinc. 41-vinc. 42

15.35 PALLANUOTO FEMMINILE – Finale vinc. 43-vinc. 44

Giovedì 24 luglio

10.00 PALLANUOTO – Finale 7° posto perd. 41-perd. 42

11.35 PALLANUOTO – Finale 3° posto perd. 43-perd. 44

14.00 PALLANUOTO – Finale 5° posto vinc. 41-vinc. 42

15.35 PALLANUOTO – Finale vinc. 43-vinc. 44

