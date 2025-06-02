Boxe
Boxe, Mondiali Almaty 2013: il medagliere finale. Italia quinta
Un oro, splendidamente conquistato da Clemente Russo oggi e due medaglie di bronzo che portano la firma di Domenico Valentino e Roberto Cammarelle: insomma un bilancio che ha soddisfatto in pieno le aspettative della vigilia, ma che forse poteva regalare almeno uno o due medaglie in più.
1 KAZ – Kazakhstan 4 2 2 8 1
2 CUB – Cuba 2 2 1 5 2
3 AZE – Azerbaijan 2 1 3 =4
4 RUS – Russian Fed. 1 2 1 4 3
5 ITA – Italy 1 2 3 =4
6 BRA – Brazil 1 1 2 =6
6 IRL – Ireland 1 1 2 =6
6 UZB – Uzbekistan 1 1 2 =6
9 ALG – Algeria 1 1 =10
10 GER – Germany 2 2 =6
11 ARG – Argentina 1 1 =10
11 CRC – Costa Rica 1 1 =10
11 ENG – England 1 1 =10
11 MGL – Mongolia 1 1 =10
11 THA – Thailand 1 1 =10
11 UKR – Ukraine 1 1 =10
11 VEN – Venezuela 1 1 =10
11 WAL – Wales 1 1 =10
Luca46
27 Ottobre 2013 at 00:21
I conti non tornano, l’Italia dovrebbe avere 1 0 2 = 3, se non erro