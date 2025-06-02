Barcellona 2013, il medagliere aggiornato: Italia settima

admin

Pubblicato

48 minuti fa

il

COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
People’s Republic of China 10 6 2 18
Russia 7 3 2 12
United States of America 3 3 3 9
Germany 3 2 3 8
Brazil 2 2 3 7
Australia 1 3 0 4
Italy 1 2 0 3
Greece 1 1 0 2
France 1 0 1 2
Tunisia 1 0 1 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 4 5 9
Canada 0 2 2 4
Ukraine 0 1 4 5
Belgium 0 1 0 1
Japan 0 1 0 1
South Africa 0 1 0 1
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Netherlands 0 0 1 1
New Zealand 0 0 1 1
Argomenti correlati:

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Tu cosa ne pensi?

Annulla risposta

Exit mobile version