Barcellona 2013, il medagliere aggiornato: Italia settima
|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|People’s Republic of China
|10
|6
|2
|18
|Russia
|7
|3
|2
|12
|United States of America
|3
|3
|3
|9
|Germany
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Brazil
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Australia
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Italy
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Greece
|1
|1
|0
|2
|France
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|4
|5
|9
|Canada
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|South Africa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|1
|1
