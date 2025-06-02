Barcellona 2013: il medagliere aggiornato,Italia nona

|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|People’s Republic of China
|12
|6
|3
|21
|United States of America
|9
|8
|5
|22
|Russia
|7
|4
|3
|14
|Germany
|3
|2
|4
|9
|Australia
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Brazil
|2
|2
|4
|8
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|4
|France
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Italy
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Greece
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Colombia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|5
|5
|10
|Canada
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Japan
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Great Britain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Poland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|4
|4
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|1
