Fondo

Barcellona 2013: il medagliere aggiornato,Italia nona

admin

Pubblicato

48 minuti fa

il

COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
People’s Republic of China 12 6 3 21
United States of America 9 8 5 22
Russia 7 4 3 14
Germany 3 2 4 9
Australia 2 5 0 7
Brazil 2 2 4 8
South Africa 2 1 1 4
France 2 0 3 5
Italy 1 3 0 4
Greece 1 1 0 2
Hungary 1 0 1 2
Tunisia 1 0 1 2
Colombia 1 0 0 1
Latvia 1 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 0 1
Spain 0 5 5 10
Canada 0 2 3 5
Japan 0 2 1 3
Ukraine 0 1 4 5
Belgium 0 1 0 1
Denmark 0 1 0 1
Great Britain 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Mexico 0 0 4 4
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Netherlands 0 0 1 1
Argomenti correlati:

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Tu cosa ne pensi?

Annulla risposta

Exit mobile version