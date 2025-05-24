Ciclismo
Giro d’Italia 2025, quattordicesima tappa: tutte le classifiche e le maglie. Fortunato domina tra gli scalatori
La quattordicesima tappa del Giro d’Italia 2025 è stata condizionata da una caduta quando mancavano 23 chilometri al traguardo: Giulio Ciccone ne ha fatto le spese uscendo dolorante, Antonio Tiberi ha perso 1’44” da Isaac Del Toro, mentre Primoz Roglic e Juan Ayuso hanno lasciato per strada 48 secondi. Il messicano ha rafforzato la maglia rosa e ora precede il britannico Simon Yates.
Lorenzo Fortunato resta saldamente al comando della graduatoria riservata al miglior scalatore e rimane saldamente in maglia azzurra, mentre il danese Mads Pedersen conserva senza problemi la maglia ciclamino di leader della classifica a punti. Di seguito le classifiche individuali del Giro d’Italia 2025: generale, a punti, scalatori, giovani.
CLASSIFICHE GIRO D’ITALIA 2025 (dopo la quattordicesima tappa)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE
1 1 – DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates – XRG 20 50:37:55
2 4 ▲2 YATES Simon Team Visma | Lease a Bike 1:20
3 2 ▼1 AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:26
4 6 ▲2 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 2:07
5 5 – ROGLIČ Primož Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 2:23
6 10 ▲4 GEE Derek Israel – Premier Tech 2:54
7 11 ▲4 CARUSO Damiano Bahrain – Victorious 2:55
8 3 ▼5 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 3:02
9 9 – BERNAL Egan INEOS Grenadiers 3:38
10 13 ▲3 ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers 3:45
11 15 ▲4 PIDCOCK Thomas Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team 4″ 3:58
12 8 ▼4 MCNULTY Brandon UAE Team Emirates – XRG 4:24
13 14 ▲1 STORER Michael Tudor Pro Cycling Team 4:25
14 18 ▲4 RUBIO Einer Movistar Team 4:26
15 12 ▼3 YATES Adam UAE Team Emirates – XRG 4:47
16 16 – PELLIZZARI Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 5:01
17 17 – PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti VisitMalta 5:11
18 21 ▲3 POOLE Max Team Picnic PostNL 5:51
19 19 – HARPER Chris Team Jayco AlUla 6:43
20 20 – ULISSI Diego XDS Astana Team 6″ 7:18
CLASSIFICA A PUNTI (MAGLIA CICLAMINO)
1 1 – PEDERSEN Mads Lidl – Trek 228
2 2 – KOOIJ Olav Team Visma | Lease a Bike 130
3 3 – VAN UDEN Casper Team Picnic PostNL 85
4 4 – DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates – XRG 80
5 5 – VAN AERT Wout Team Visma | Lease a Bike 78
6 8 ▲2 AULAR Orluis Movistar Team 67
7 6 ▼1 TONELLI Alessandro Team Polti VisitMalta 64
8 21 ▲13 GROVES Kaden Alpecin – Deceuninck 63
9 – ASGREEN Kasper EF Education – EasyPost 60
10 9 ▼1 CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 52
CLASSIFICA SCALATORI (MAGLIA AZZURRA)
1 1 – FORTUNATO Lorenzo XDS Astana Team 157
2 2 – AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 54
3 3 – TAROZZI Manuele VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 50
4 4 – DOUBLE Paul Team Jayco AlUla 36
5 5 – DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates – XRG 31
6 6 – BILBAO Pello Bahrain – Victorious 29
7 7 – QUINTANA Nairo Movistar Team 28
8 8 – MONIQUET Sylvain Cofidis 22
9 9 – PLAPP Luke Team Jayco AlUla 22
10 10 – CARAPAZ Richard EF Education – EasyPost 19
CLASSIFICA GIOVANI (MAGLIA BIANCA)
1 1 – DEL TORO Isaac UAE Team Emirates – XRG 50:37:55
2 2 – AYUSO Juan UAE Team Emirates – XRG 1:26
3 3 – TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 3:02
4 4 -PELLIZZARI Giulio Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe 5:01
5 5 – PIGANZOLI Davide Team Polti VisitMalta 5:11
6 6 – POOLE Max Team Picnic PostNL 5:51
7 7 – SVESTAD-BÅRDSENG Embret Arkéa – B&B Hotels 14:00
8 8 – ZAMBANINI Edoardo Bahrain – Victorious 23:23
9 10 ▲1 FRIGO Marco Israel – Premier Tech 27:32
10 11 ▲1 TJØTTA Martin Arkéa – B&B Hotels 34:55