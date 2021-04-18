Classifica Mondiale piloti F1 2021: Hamilton in testa con un punto su Verstappen. Leclerc 4° a -24

Lewis Hamilton resta in testa alla classifica del Mondiale piloti F1 2021, al termine del GP di Emilia Romagna, seconda tappa di questo lunghissimo campionato. Il britannico è secondo sul circuito di Imola, al termine di un intensissimo GP vinto da Max Verstappen.
CLASSIFICA MONDIALE PILOTI F1 2021
1 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 44
2 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 43
3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 27
4 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 20
5 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 16
6 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 14
7 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 14
8 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 10
9 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 7
10 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 4
11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 2
12 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 2
13 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 1
14 Kimi Räikkönen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0
15 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0
16 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
17 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 0
18 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0
19 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0
20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0
