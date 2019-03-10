MenuMenu

VIDEO Biathlon, Coppa del Mondo Oestersund 2019: il film dell’inseguimento femminile. Oro a Denise Herrmann, decima Lisa Vittozzi


L‘inseguimento femminile dei Mondiali di biathlon sorride alla tedesca Denise Herrmann, che certifica il suo stato di grazia e si mette al collo l’oro, superando la norvegese Tiril Eckhoff, che in volata batte l’altra tedesca Laura Dahlmeier, che ottiene il bronzo. Quarta la norvegese Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, sesta la slovacca Anastasiya Kuzmina, decima Lisa Vittozzi, ventesima Dorothea Wierer, 39ma Federica Sanfilippo, 48ma Nicole Gontier.

 

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA GARA

LA PARTENZA

PRIMO POLIGONO

SECONDO POLIGONO

TERZO POLIGONO

L’ARRIVO

LA CLASSIFICA FINALE

LE TRE MEDAGLIATE

LA VINCITRICE ODIERNA

L’INTERVISTA A FINE GARA

LA PREMIAZIONE

HIGHLIGHTS E SLOW MOTION

 

 

roberto.santangelo@oasport.it

Clicca qui per mettere “Mi piace” alla nostra pagina Facebook
Clicca qui per iscriverti al nostro gruppo
Clicca qui per seguirci su Twitter

Foto: Federico Angiolini

Lascia un commento

scroll to top