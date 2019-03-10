VIDEO Biathlon, Coppa del Mondo Oestersund 2019: il film dell’inseguimento femminile. Oro a Denise Herrmann, decima Lisa Vittozzi

L‘inseguimento femminile dei Mondiali di biathlon sorride alla tedesca Denise Herrmann, che certifica il suo stato di grazia e si mette al collo l’oro, superando la norvegese Tiril Eckhoff, che in volata batte l’altra tedesca Laura Dahlmeier, che ottiene il bronzo. Quarta la norvegese Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, sesta la slovacca Anastasiya Kuzmina, decima Lisa Vittozzi, ventesima Dorothea Wierer, 39ma Federica Sanfilippo, 48ma Nicole Gontier.

GLI HIGHLIGHTS DELLA GARA

LA PARTENZA

It's a beautiful see of flags here in the #2019Ostersund stands — but you can also see that the wind carries them a fair bit! Some tricky conditions! Watch the women's pursuit live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/KvO3VVrg2L — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

PRIMO POLIGONO

A lot of penalties in the first prone in swirling wind at the range — Dahlmeier emerges in first place ahead of Tandrevold, @monabrorsson and Herrmann! #2019Ostersund 🇩🇪 Watch the women's pursuit LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/lNwUH7rqi2 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

SECONDO POLIGONO

A fantastic start by Herrmann and @monabrorsson who clear the first 10 targets — but Dahlmeier and Eckhoff are right behind them! #2019Ostersund Watch this thrilling women's pursuit LIVE on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/zqZiZkKaBA — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

TERZO POLIGONO

What a final series by Denise Herrmann who clears all five targets to put herself into prime position to crown herself World Champion! #2019Ostersund Watch the women's pursuit live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/zUZLlDTX6r — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

L’ARRIVO

Meet your new World Champion in the pursuit! @skiverband's Denise Herrmann 🇩🇪🤗 Stay with you on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q for all the backstage reactions after the race! #2019ostersund pic.twitter.com/jciOI11ljh — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

LA CLASSIFICA FINALE

Germany – Norway – Germany! Herrmann, Eckhoff and Dahlmeier are the medalists in in the women's 10km pursuit of the World Championships in #2019Ostersund! You can rewatch the entire competition on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q #2019ostersund pic.twitter.com/zto4B7EViE — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

LE TRE MEDAGLIATE

LA VINCITRICE ODIERNA

It's deja-vu all over again! @skiverband's Denise Herrmann won the pursuit in Östersund during the last World Cup — and 16 months later she wins again to become World Champion! 🤩 #2019Ostersund You can rewatch the race on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/PSvnEPAR42 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

L’INTERVISTA A FINE GARA

"It was good that I had 0 mistakes in the prone shooting, it was the main problem in the last competitions. But here in #2019Ostersund I felt really strong in the prone!" Denise Herrmann @skiverband You can rewatch the race on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q pic.twitter.com/eYBxdlsg4C — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

LA PREMIAZIONE

Join us now for the flower ceremony of the women's pursuit #2019Ostersund — don't forget you can watch the medal ceremony tonight at 20:19 (CET) on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/csj3Qq5F0h — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS E SLOW MOTION

What a fantastic women's pursuit we just saw with a new World Champion in @skiverband's Denise Herrmann — enjoy some of the best shots of the race until we come back with the men's pursuit on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q 🤗 pic.twitter.com/eAuYPihuD4 — IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) March 10, 2019

